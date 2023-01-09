It’s still fairly early in the proceedings of district play for Galveston Count`y high school basketball teams, but this week’s slate of games offers contests with plenty at stake. Here’s a look at the top games to watch on the local hoops scene.
FRIEND-LY RIVALRY
With both teams already clawing and fighting for their playoff positioning in District 18-5A, a win will be crucial for either team when in-county foes Friendswood at Santa Fe meet at Santa Fe’s home floor at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Lady Mustangs (3-1 in district) fell in their 18-5A opener against first-place Manvel, but have been on fire ever since — picking up a signature win over La Porte, fending off another playoff hopeful against Ball High, and taking care of business against Angleton, before a district bye last Friday.
Meanwhile, the Lady Indians (3-2) are right there in the mix with Friendswood, having rebounded from consecutive losses to Manvel, and La Porte with win their last two contests against Ball High and Angleton.
A win for Friendswood puts the team in an advantageous position, likely all alone in second place in the 18-5A standings once the first half of district play concludes. For Santa Fe, closing out the first half of its district schedule with a win over Friendswood not only gives the team’s playoff hopes a boost, but should also provide great momentum in which to enter the second half of 18-5A play.
THERE FOR THE TAKING
This week also will be a big one for the Dickinson Lady Gators, as they close out the first half of the District 24-6A slate with two marquee matchups set for 7 p.m. with tip-offs on Tuesday and Friday, respectively.
Currently tied for first place in district with Clear Brook, Dickinson (4-0 in District 24-6A) begins its week with a short trip to Clear Creek to take on a Wildcats team currently right behind the Lady Gators in district with a 3-1 record.
If the Lady Gators are able to fend off the tough Clear Creek team Tuesday, then on Friday on their home floor, it’ll be a battle for first place when Dickinson hosts Clear Brook — assuming the Wolverines are able to handle Clear Springs in their Tuesday matchup.
Also on the local girls basketball schedule this week are:
• Tuesday: Clear Springs at Clear Brook, 7 p.m.; Clear Falls at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.; Angleton at Texas City, 7 p.m.; Ball High at Manvel, 7 p.m.; Sweeny at La Marque, 6:30 p.m.; Hitchcock at Danbury, 6:15 p.m.; Spring Providence Classical at O’Connell, 5:30 p.m.
• Friday: Clear Creek at Clear Falls, 7 p.m.; Texas City at Friendswood, 7 p.m.; La Porte at Ball High, 7 p.m.; La Marque at Bay City, 6:30 p.m.; Hempstead at Hitchcock, 6:15 p.m.; byes: Clear Springs, Santa Fe.
STING STAYING POWER?
After last week’s results, the Texas City Stings boys basketball team finds itself in the enviable position of being all by themselves in the District 18-5A standings at 3-0, but that status will again be put to the test this week with two more challenging opponents on deck.
In a 7 p.m. Tuesday tip-off, the Stings will not only be tasked with taking a tough road win, but it’ll be against an Angleton team dead-set on bouncing back after they were edged by Santa Fe last Friday.
Should Texas City survive that test, the Stings will next face Galveston County rival Friendswood in what should be a competitive affair with the scrappy Mustangs squad.
Elsewhere on the local boys basketball schedule this week will be:
• Tuesday: Clear Lake at Clear Falls, 7 p.m.; Clear Creek at Dickinson, 7 p.m.; Clear Brook at Clear Springs, 7 p.m.; Manvel at Ball High, 7 p.m.; Santa Fe at Friendswood, 7 p.m.; La Marque at Sweeny, 6:30 p.m.; Hitchcock at Danbury, 7:30 p.m.; Spring Providence Classical at O’Connell, 7 p.m.
• Friday: Dickinson at Clear Brook, 7 p.m.; Clear Falls at Clear Creek, 7 p.m.; Ball High at La Porte, 7 p.m.; Bay City at La Marque, 6:30 p.m.; Hempstead at Hitchcock, 7:30 p.m.; byes: Clear Springs, Santa Fe.
