The district basketball season is now well underway for Galveston County teams, and those district standings for both the boys and girls teams run the gamut from razor-close to downright dominance. Here’s a look at the latest.
RUNNIN’ AWAY WITH IT
In District 24-3A, both the Hitchcock boys and girls Runnin’ Bulldogs have taken leading the district standings to an absurdly one-sided level, and the proof lies in some eye-popping numbers.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 6-0 in 24-3A with an 86-6 thumping of Hempstead last Friday. The 80-point margin of victory was Hitchcock’s largest, thus far, in district play, but hardly the team’s only blowout. In those six district wins, Hitchcock has averaged 73.7 points per game while giving up just 34.5 points per game.
On the boys’ side, the Bulldogs sit at 5-0 in the 24-3A standings with an average margin of victory even larger than their Lady Bulldogs counterparts — out-scoring district opponents, on average, 92.8-32.4.
And, with the girls team getting better accustomed to a new style of play and the boys team getting its football athletes further into basketball shape, not only is there no reason to believe both Hitchcock teams’ run through district can continue, but the teams could put together even bigger routs in the second half of 24-3A play.
This week, the Hitchcock teams will have two doubleheaders on their slates against Brazos on the road and against Boling at home. On each night, the girls play first with 6:15 p.m. scheduled tip-offs with the boys games following immediately after.
STILL CROWDED
In District 24-6A on the boys’ side, there still hasn’t been much separation between the teams that currently sit in the top five of the league standings, as each team has at least one loss with the first half of district play set to wrap up this week.
Way back in the district opener, Clear Falls edged Dickinson in a thrilling matchup with both teams seemingly putting the rest of 24-6A on notice that they were the top two dogs. It won’t by any means be an easy task, but both the Gators (4-1 in District 24-6) and the Knights (3-1) have a chance to start putting more distance between themselves and the rest of the pack with a pair of tough matchups 7 p.m. Tuesday against Clear Springs (3-1) and Clear Brook (2-2), respectively.
EXTRA DUTY
The O’Connell Buccaneers will have a busy week with three games on their schedule — vs. Beaumont Legacy at 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Houston Grace Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday, and vs. Bryan St. Joseph at 4 p.m. Saturday.
After looking to complete the first round of TAPPS District 6-2A with an undefeated mark against Legacy, the big-time matchup for the Bucs will be against Grace Christian, which O’Connell was able to beat earlier in the season to avenge last year’s state semifinal loss. Now, the Bucs look for the season sweep against Grace Christian and moving closer to a district title.
Also on the county’s boys basketball schedule this week are:
• Tuesday: Brazoswood at Clear Creek, 7 p.m.; Texas City at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.; Manvel at Friendswood, 7 p.m.; byes- Ball High, La Marque.
• Friday: Clear Springs at Clear Falls, 7 p.m.; Clear Creek at Clear Lake, 7 p.m.; Angleton at Ball High, 7 p.m.; Friendswood at La Porte, 7 p.m.; Santa Fe at Manvel, 7 p.m.; Brazosport at La Marque, 6:30 p.m.; byes- Dickinson, Texas City
CONTROLLING THEIR DESTINY
This week, it’s all out there for the Friendswood Lady Mustangs to make their mark in District 18-5A. First, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Friendswood (5-1 in District 18-5A) will be at Manvel (6-0) in a showdown that could get the Lady Mustangs at least a share of first place, when all is said and done. Then, the Lady Mustangs will have a game 7 p.m. Friday at home against a La Porte team (4-2) looking to move up in the standings.
Also on the county’s girls basketball schedule this week are:
• Tuesday: Clear Creek at Brazoswood, 7 p.m.; Clear Brook at Clear Falls, 7 p.m.; Clear Springs at Dickinson, 7 p.m.; Santa Fe at Texas City, 7 p.m.; byes- Ball High, La Marque
• Friday: Clear Lake at Clear Creek, 7 p.m.; Clear Falls at Clear Springs, 7 p.m.; Manvel at Santa Fe, 7 p.m.; Ball High at Angleton, 7 p.m.; La Marque at Brazosport, 6:30 p.m.; byes- Dickinson, Texas City
