The baseball postseason begins and the softball postseason rolls on for local teams, as a total of seven Galveston County teams from the two sports combined will look to survive and advance later this week.
Here’s a brief glance at each matchup:
SOFTBALL AREA ROUND
• Friendswood vs. Lamar Consolidated
When and where: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Shadow Creek High School
Quick take: While state-ranked District 18-5A champion Friendswood — currently riding a 12-game winning streak — will be favored in this matchup, the Lady Mustangs will have to bring their A-game against the Lady Mustangs from Lamar Consolidated with it being a one-and-done series.
• Santa Ve vs. Rosenberg Terry
When and where: 6:30 p.m. Friday at Alvin High School
Quick take: Ditto the quick take here as was stated in the Friendswood matchup, as Santa Fe enters the series as the favorite, but will have to take care of business in the one-game series.
BASEBALL BI-DISTRICT ROUND
• Clear Falls vs. Pearland Dawson
When and where: 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Falls High School
Quick take: Again, the idea of a one-game series might ramp up the nerves for District 24-6A’s No. 1 seed in a contest the Knights would be expected to win. Two factors playing in Clear Falls’ favor, though, will be the fact it’ll be playing at home and the team being battled tested from an evenly matched district, in which the Knights finished in a three-way tie for first place with Clear Springs and Clear Brook.
• Clear Springs vs. Alvin
When and where: Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday at Clear Springs; Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday at Alvin; Game 3 (if needed), 1 p.m. Saturday at Deer Park.
Quick take: For the Chargers to be successful in this matchup, they’ll look to rekindle the balance and consistency that fueled an eight-game district winning streak before they dropped their 24-6A finale two weeks ago. Last week, Clear Springs, 24-6A’s No. 3 seed, picked up a confidence-boosting win over Class 5A state-ranked Friendswood in a playoff tune-up game.
• Friendswood vs. Port Neches-Groves
When and where: Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday; Game 2, 1 p.m. Saturday; Game 3 (if needed) 30 minutes after Game 2; all games at Baytown Sterling High School
Quick take: After last season’s trip to the state championship game, District 18-5A champion Friendswood has its sights set on another deep playoff run. That begins with the favored No. 2 state-rated Mustangs taking care of business in the opening round against PN-G.
• Santa Fe vs. Crosby
When and where: Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday at Crosby; Game 2, noon Saturday at Santa Fe; Game 3 (if needed) 30 minutes after Game 2
Quick take: In one of the most intriguing first-round matchups of the bunch, District 17-5A runner-up Crosby is the higher seeded of the two teams, but 18-5A’s No. 3 seed Santa Fe should provide a difficult challenge with its deep pitching staff, timely hitting and trademark strong defense.
• Ball High vs. Barbers Hill
When and where: Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday at Barbers Hill; Game 2, noon Saturday at Tor Field; Game 3 (if needed), 30 minutes after Game 2
Quick take: While District 17-5A champion Barbers Hill brings an impressive team ranked No. 5 in the state and Ball High didn’t clinch the 18-5A final playoff seed until the last game of the season, the Tors could prove to be a challenging roadblock for the Eagles thanks to their solid pitching and a steadily improving offense.
