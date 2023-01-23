Another benchmark has been passed in Galveston County high school basketball in recent days, and now it’s time for the home stretch of the regular season for playoff hopefuls as the second half of district play gets into full swing this week. Here’s a look at some key matchups.
centerpiece featured
Preview/Review: Key rematches looming as 2nd half of district play in full swing
James LaCombe
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dollar General debuts grocery concept in La Marque; Cadillac Bar rumors rev in Galveston
- Police disclosing few details of Galveston shooting death
- Two sought in killing on Galveston's far East End
- Man killed near Galveston's Boddeker Road stabbed while fishing, police say
- Missing Texas City man found dead in canal, police say
- Galveston ISD tells complaining parents safety trumps inconvenience
- Texas City man charged in sex offender beating death back in jail
- Over $30,000 and eight slot machines confiscated in raid, authorities said
- Hitchcock car crash leads to fentanyl- and meth-related charges
- Two infamous Galveston County murders highlighted in '48 Hours' special
Collections
- Cook-off teams compete in Yaga’s Chili Quest and Beer Fest
- Checks in the Mail
- County celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. with prayers, parades
- County events celebrate life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
- Galveston County artist creates mythical mural at the Sunshine Center
- Nia Cultural Center celebrates Kwanzaa
- Plungers hit the water to raise funds for aquatics program
Commented
- How about covering the corruption many worry about (96)
- Capitol Police officer should have been fired, at least (82)
- Guest commentary: 'Will of the People' is a complex concept (80)
- An expert's warning: "No street drug is safe right now' (79)
- Will the law or the Republican traitors prevail? (79)
- This country needs meaningful, hateless immigration reform (74)
- Paxton has good reason to seek LGBTQIA information (68)
- We voters should ensure Jan. 6 was Trump's swansong (42)
- Daily News convenes newly configured editorial board (40)
- We must all stand up for freedom here and in Ukraine (36)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.