Friendswood’s Boots Landry leaps onto home plate while scoring during the fourth inning of the second game of an area round playoff series against Milby at Goose Creek Memorial High School in Baytown on Friday.
Santa Fe’s Katelynn Torres makes a catch in the outfield to end the top of the second inning of the first game of a bi-district playoff series against Port Neches-Groves at Santa Fe High School on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Falls’s Max Williams, left, celebrates with teammates after his home run against Dawson at Clear Falls High School in League City on April 6.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo
Clear Springs’ Mason Garza watches his game-winning hit against Alvin at Clear Springs High School in League City on Thursday.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
With the UIL regional playoffs in both softball and baseball now in deep territory, Galveston County continues to be well represented, as the Santa Fe Lady Indians are now in the softball Region III-5A final four, the Clear Falls Knights and the Clear Springs Chargers are in the baseball Region III-6A elite eight and the Friendswood Mustangs are in Region III-5A’s elite eight.
Here’s a look at what awaits the local teams in the next round of the postseason later this week.
SOFTBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
• Santa Fe vs. Georgetown
When and where: Game 1, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mumford High School; Game 2, 5 p.m. Friday at Mumford; Game 3 (if needed), 3 p.m. Saturday at Mumford.
Quick take: The Region III-5A softball semifinals feature a field worthy of the state tournament. On this side of the bracket, No. 10 state-ranked Santa Fe, coming off a thrilling 0-1, 4-2, 4-3 (11 innings) series win over No. 7 Richmond Foster, takes on No. 6 Georgetown, which just swept College Station 2-0, 4-1. On the other end of the regional bracket is unbeaten No. 1 Montgomery Lake Creek and No. 4 Barbers Hill.
BASEBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
• Clear Falls vs. Pearland
When and where: Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday at Channelview High School; Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday at Channelview; Game 3 (if needed), 1 p.m. Saturday at Channelview.
Quick take: The Knights have been on absolute fire in the playoffs since emerging as champs of the rugged District 24-6A, most recently sweeping area-round opponent Humble Summer Creek 9-0, 10-0 (five innings). However, Clear Falls takes on a whole different animal at this stage of the postseason with a series against the state’s No. 1-ranked 6A squad Pearland. The Oilers, though, had their hands full last week, edging Atascocita 4-3 (eight innings) in a deciding third game after splitting the first two contests 8-0, 6-7.
• Clear Springs vs. Kingwood
When and where: Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday at Barbers Hill High School; Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday at Barbers Hill; Game 3 (if needed), 2 p.m. Saturday at Barbers Hill.
Quick take: Clear Springs has to be considered one of this postseason’s most resilient teams. In each of the first two rounds, the Chargers have followed a come-from-behind Game 1 win with a back-breaking Game 2 rout for a pair of sweeps — most recently ousting Pasadena Dobie 5-4, 8-0. Now, they’ll see an opponent in Kingwood coming off a grueling area-round series that saw the Mustangs outlast Strake Jesuit 5-3 in a 14-inning marathon before finishing the Crusaders off, 4-2.
• Friendswood vs. Barbers Hill
When and where: Game 1, 7 p.m. Thursday at Deer Park High School’s north campus; Game 2, 7 p.m. Friday at Deer Park; Game 3 (if needed), 1 p.m. Saturday at Deer Park.
Quick take: Fans will be treated to a state-tournament-quality matchup in the third round with a heavyweight clash between No. 2 state-rated Friendswood and No. 5 Barbers Hill. The Mustangs have brought the lumber to the playoffs, so far, as they most recently blasted a solid Houston Milby team in a 9-1, 17-4 area-round sweep. The Eagles have shown to be no slouches in the hitting department either, sweeping Richmond Foster 4-2, 11-10 last week.
Editor’s note: Schedules are subject to change. The article will be updated at GalvNews.com to reflect any alterations.
