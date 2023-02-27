After last week’s playoff action, only two Galveston County teams remain in the UIL state basketball playoffs — the Clear Falls Knights and Hitchcock Bulldogs. Now, officially in the postseason’s deep waters, both teams are set to be challenged against state-ranked teams.
Here’s a glance at each matchup.
BOYS REGION III-6A QUARTERFINALS
• Clear Falls (26-7 overall, 10-2 in District 24-6A) vs. No. 12 Pearland Dawson (31-5 overall, 13-1 in District 23-6A)
When and where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pasadena Memorial High School
Quick take: It’ll be district champion against district champion in this one when the Knights tangle with the state-rated Eagles.
The experienced, senior-led Clear Falls group outlasted Summer Creek for a 67-60 overtime win in the area round and now finds themselves in the third round of the playoffs for the first time in program history a year after getting the program’s first-ever playoff win.
To get to the Region III-6A tournament later in the week, the Knights will have to go through a Dawson team that impressively dispatched defending regional champion Atascocita 63-47 in the area round. The defensive-mined Eagles haven’t allowed a team to score more than 50 points since a 67-51 win over Alief Elsik on Jan. 18 and haven’t tasted defeat since a 36-29 setback on Jan. 27 against Alief Taylor.
BOYS REGION III-3A QUARTERFINALS
• No. 2 Hitchcock (25-7 overall, 14-0 in District 24-3A) vs. No. 18 Orangefield (28-7, 11-3 in District 22-3A)
When and where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Barbers Hill High School
Quick take: The Bulldogs cruised through the first round against Shepherd and got past a physical test in a 72-49 area-round decision over No. 23 state-ranked Diboll after that, and now the bar will be raised another notch as they take on a battle-tested District 22-3A runner-up in the Bobcats.
With many of the key players back from a team that reached the Class 3A state semifinal a year ago, Hitchcock will have a playoff experience and depth advantage over many of the teams it’ll face in the postseason, but the Runnin’ ‘Dogs can’t afford to overlook a solid Orangefield team that knocked a tough Crockett team out of the area round by a 62-52 final tally.
