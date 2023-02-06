And, just like that, this week marks the end of the regular season for Galveston County high school girls basketball.
The local teams going to the playoffs are known, but their respective matchups in the bi-district round likely won’t be known until tiebreakers settle postseason seeding.
The boys basketball, as per usual, is a week behind the girls, and those teams’ playoff races are also likely going to need to come down to their final games. And, for some, tiebreakers will be needed, too.
So, let’s take a look at what’s known, as of press time.
GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFF PICTURE
Galveston County teams officially punching their tickets to the UIL postseason are Dickinson, Clear Creek, Clear Springs, Friendswood, Santa Fe and Hitchcock, but only one matchup is known for sure as the dominant District 24-3A champion Lady Bulldogs will take on Tarkington at 6 p.m. Monday at South Houston High School.
In District 24-6A, the Lady Gators have an opportunity to be co-district champions with a win in their rematch with Clear Brook on Wednesday. Regardless of if Dickinson enters the postseason as 24-6A’s No. 1 or 2 seed, an Alief ISD school awaits in the first round with Taylor and Hastings most likely ending the year tied for third place in District 23-6A.
As 24-6A’s No. 3 seed, the Wildcats most likely will take on Alvin Shadow Creek in the playoffs’ opening round, while the No. 4-seeded Chargers will have a daunting task against state-ranked 23-6A champion Pearland.
Chances favor the Lady Mustangs to finish tied for second in District 18-5A with La Porte. Whichever team wins the tiebreaker for 18-5A’s No. 2 seed will have a seemingly more favorable first-round matchup while a tough Crosby team likely awaits 18-5A’s No. 3 seed.
The Lady Indians locked up 18-5A’s No. 4 seed to make the program’s first playoff appearance since 2007. Awaiting them will be District 17-5A champion Barbers Hill.
BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFF PICTURE
Frankly, the only local team whose playoff picture isn’t still completely murky is the Hitchcock Bulldogs, who are steamrolling their way to the District 24-3A championship.
Right now, Shepherd has a one-game lead over Coldspring-Oakhurst for the fourth seed in District 23-3A, but the two teams meet Friday and are expected to win their remaining other games.
If the season ended today in District 24-6A, Dickinson (8-2 in district), Clear Falls (7-2) and Clear Springs (7-3) would own the No. 1, 2 and 3 seeds, respectively. While that trio all are likely headed the postseason, the order of the seeding is still up in the air, particularly with the Knights sweeping their season series with the Gators.
The District 23-6A playoff picture is even less clear, with Pearland Dawson (10-1), Shadow Creek (9-2), Alief Taylor (8-3) and Strake Jesuit (8-3) all within two or fewer games of one another with three games left to play.
In District 18-5A, Texas City (7-3) closes out its regular season this week with games at Friendswood (4-5) on Tuesday and at home against Santa Fe (5-5) on Friday. A pair of wins locks up at least the runner-up spot in district for the Stings, and with some help, may even drift up to the top of the standings with Manvel (7-2).
Both the Indians and Mustangs will be highly motivated for wins, though, as, with Ball High (6-3) ahead of them, only one of them likely makes the playoffs.
Barring any major upsets down the stretch, District 17-5A’s top three playoff seeds should be Port Arthur Memorial, Barbers Hill and Goose Creek Memorial, in that order. Crosby currently has the inside track at getting 17-5A’s No. 4 seed.
As long as the La Marque Cougars take care of business, they’ll take the No. 3 seed out of District 6-4A. Awaiting the Cougars in the bi-district round will be either Brookshire Royal or Navasota, with those two sides duking it out for District 25-4A’s runner-up slot in next week’s regular season finale.
