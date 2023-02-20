The UIL high school basketball playoffs reach full tilt Tuesday with eight Galveston County boys teams entering the opening bi-district round, while Hitchcock is the last local girls’ team standing with a regional quarterfinal matchup set.
An interesting development to see in the Class 6A and 5A boys matchups is the fact that no teams on either side of each respective bi-district game went undefeated in district play, which gives these games a true feel of unpredictability.
Now, let’s cut past the ado and have a glance at each matchup.
GIRLS REGION III-3A QUARTERFINALS
• Hitchcock (14-0 in District 24-3A, first place) vs. Lufkin Pineywoods Community Academy (10-4 in District 21-3A, third place)
When and where: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dayton High School
Quick take: The Region III-3A girls’ basketball bracket tends to shake up in strange ways, at least in recent years. A prime example is this matchup.
The No. 16-state-ranked Lady Bulldogs enter the regional quarterfinals as 72-63 victors over Central Heights, runners-up in District 21-3A, in the area round. Now, Hitchcock faces the third-place finisher in 21-3A, as the Lady Timberwolves handled Anderson-Shiro, 48-33, last round.
With that said, the Lady Bulldogs should be the logical favorite to win and earn a return trip to the regional tournament unless the team’s youth manages to catch up to them.
BOYS REGION III-6A BI-DISTRICT
• Clear Falls (10-2 in District 24-6A, first place) vs. Houston Strake Jesuit (10-4 in District 23-6A, fourth place)
When and where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pearland High School
Quick take: Don’t be fooled by the No. 1 versus No. 4 seeding in this pairing; this should be an evenly-matched and highly competitive affair. Neither team enters the game unscathed in district play, and Strake Jesuit only fell to 23-6A’s fourth team by way of losing a coin flip with Alief Taylor — which the Crusaders beat a resounding 61-41 after a 61-60 loss in the teams’ first matchup — for seeding.
• Dickinson (10-2 in District 24-6A, second place) vs. Alief Taylor (10-4 in District 23-6A, third place)
When and where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Manvel High School
Quick take: It was another quality season for Dickinson, and the Gators, whose only district losses came in both contests against Clear Falls, are certainly a solid opponent for anyone when they’re at their best. Taylor is a tough team to figure out. The Lions handed 23-6A champion Pearland Dawson its only district loss but were just so-so in other games.
• Clear Springs (7-5 in District 24-6A, third place) vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (11-3 in District 23-6A, second place)
When and where: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Creek High School
Quick take: With the teams having two contrasting finishes to their respective regular seasons, the Clear Springs Chargers will try to open the playoffs by turning the page from a regular season-ending three-game losing streak, while the Shadow Creek Sharks hope momentum is real after logging back-to-back quality wins over fellow postseason qualifiers Taylor and Strake Jesuit.
BOYS REGION III-5A BI-DISTRICT
• Texas City (9-3 in District 18-5A, second place) vs. Goose Creek Memorial (10-4 in District 17-5A, third place)
When and where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake High School
Quick take: The Texas City Stings should be the more battle-tested of the two teams after emerging from a deep 18-5A slate where all seven teams could conceivably win on any given night but will need to shake off a less-than-stellar performance in a 46-32 loss to Manvel in a district title tiebreaker game. GCM did well in a more top-heavy District 17-5A. The Patriots have a quality win over district runner-up Barbers Hill but also a head-scratching loss to sixth-place finisher Crosby.
Listen live: victorysportsnet.com
• Ball High (8-4 in District 18-5A, third place) vs. Barbers Hill (12-2 in District 17-5A, second place)
When and where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sam Rayburn High School
Quick take: The big question here is, which Ball High team will show up? Will it be the Tors team that beat 18-5A champs Manvel by 14 points or the one that lost to that Mavericks team by 32? Will it be the team that handled Texas City by 10, or will it be the one that slipped up in a 1-point loss to district cellar-dweller La Porte? No. 17 state-ranked Barbers Hill enters the matchup riding a six-game winning streak.
• Friendswood (6-6 in District 18-5A, fourth place) vs. Port Arthur Memorial (13-1 in District 17-5A, first place)
When and where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Summer Creek High School
Quick take: The Mustangs emerged through the gauntlet of 18-5A play as one of the district’s four playoff qualifiers, and now they hope that tough schedule pays dividends as they hope to derail a red-hot Memorial Titans team. The No. 16 state-ranked Titans enter the postseason winners of 17 straight, with their last loss coming Dec. 21 after giving Class 6A No. 2 state-ranked Beaumont United a tough test.
BOYS REGION IV-4A BI-DISTRICT
• La Marque (7-5 in District 26-4A, third place) vs. Navasota (9-3 in District 25-4A, second place)
When and where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Katy High School
Quick take: In both wins and losses, it was a streaky season for La Marque basketball, but after ending the regular season with a 64-57 win over a solid Brazosport team, the Cougars hope to catch fire in the postseason, starting with what looks like, on paper, to be an even matchup with Navasota. The Rattlers appeared to build some traction to end their regular season, following up a close loss to the 25-4A champs El Campo with a nice four-game winning streak.
BOYS REGION III-3A BI-DISTRICT
• Hitchcock (14-0 in District 24-3A, first place) vs. Shepherd (8-6 in District 23-3A, fourth place)
When and where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kingwood High School
Quick take: The No. 2 state-ranked Bulldogs’ quest for a return to the state tournament begins here, and after spending the better part of the past two months thumping their district opponents by 50 or more points on most nights, Hitchcock can’t overlook a scrappy Pirates team that ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak, and also gave their district champion Crockett stern tests in both games they played.
