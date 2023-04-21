An excellent pitching performance from Braden Castle backed by superb, timely defense led the Santa Fe Indians to a 3-0 home victory over La Porte on Friday for a key win in a District 18-5A playoff race that looks like it’ll come right down to the wire next week.
“I felt alive,” said Castle, who boasted a complete-game, two-hit shutout with two walks and five strikeouts in his seven innings of work. “I can’t thank my defense enough; I was happy my defense stepped up when I really needed it in tough situations.”
Kyeler Thompson and Castle got the offense percolating in the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back singles, and after a fly out and a walk, Nick Jaco gave the Indians a 1-0 lead with an RBI grounder.
In the bottom of the fourth with one out, Santa Fe loaded the bases with a single by Alex Scofield, an intentional walk issued to Thompson and Castle getting hit by a pitch, and Brice Smith lifted a ball to left field for a sacrifice fly RBI to score courtesy runner Cash McGee for a 2-0 Indians lead.
“I was definitely a little nervous coming in,” Castle said. “Once we got two runs on the board, I started feeling a little more comfortable. I was just like, ‘all right, I’m just going to go out there and paint the zone and let my defense make plays.’”
Santa Fe tacked on one more insurance run in the bottom of the fifth, as Jaco led off with an infield single, moved to second base on a sac bunt, went to third on a Caleb Berrow single, and scored when he beat a throw home on a nice RBI bunt laid down by Jackson Higgins.
“We needed this one big,” Santa Fe head baseball coach Ronnie Wulf said. “We did what we had to — we hit the ball when we needed to get runs home and just played a really good game. The defense played a heck of a game.”
The Indians finished with nine base hits, led by multi-hit games from Scofield (2-for-3) and Lucas Dunn (2-for-3, double). Berrow also hit a double in the game.
The Bulldogs didn’t get many runners on base, but each time they did, it seemed like Santa Fe’s defense had an answer — ending the top of the fourth with a 6-4-3 double play, picking off a leadoff runner in the fifth, and turning a 5-4-3 double play to erase another leadoff runner in the sixth.
The Indians offense had chances to blow the game wide open, but stranded 12 runners on base, including eight in scoring position.
“Double plays are big in a game like this; I just wish we wouldn’t leave so many base runners on,” Wulf said. “That’s what we’ve been fighting all year.”
But, with the win secured, Santa Fe (6-4 in District 18-5A) closes out its regular season looking to secure its spot in the playoffs against fellow postseason hopeful Angleton (5-5).
The teams’ season series starts 7 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Fe before moving over to Angleton for a 7 p.m. start Friday.
