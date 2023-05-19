Clear Falls catcher Parker Collier reacts as Pearland’s Nico Partida celebrates a two-run home run during the fifth inning of the second game of a regional quarterfinal series in Channelview on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Clear Falls’ Matthew Novominsky is met in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning of the second game of a regional quarterfinal series against Pearland in Channelview on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Pearland’s Braeden Morse, center, is congratulated at home by teammates Nico Partida, left, and Anthony Avalos after his two-run home run during the fifth inning of the second game of a regional quarterfinal series against Clear Falls in Channelview on Friday, May 19, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Falls’ Matthew Novominsky is comforted by a teammate after their season-ending 6-2 loss to Pearland in Channelview on Friday, May 19, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Pearland’s Brady Brewer and his teammates celebrate their 6-2 victory following the second game of a regional quarterfinal series against Clear Falls in Channelview on Friday, May 19, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Falls’ David Ramirez pitches during the second inning of the second game of a regional quarterfinal series against Pearland in Channelview on Friday, May 19, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Pearland’s Rylar Smart pitches during the second inning of the second game of a regional quarterfinal series against Clear Falls in Channelview on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Baseball teams simply cannot give Pearland an opening. Clear Falls found out that the hard way for a second straight night.
The Oilers, the state’s top-rated Class 6A squad, capitalized on fielding miscues by the Knights in a back-breaking six-run inning which propelled Pearland to a 6-2 win on Friday night at Channelview High School.
With the victory, the Oilers completed a two-game sweep of the Region III-6A best-of-three quarterfinal series.
“Any crack in the armor and they’re taking advantage of it,” said Eddie Youngblood, the Clear Falls head coach. “Blood in the water, whatever you want to call it. They put pressure on you, they put pressure on you until eventually something can crack.”
The Knights were flying along with a 1-0 lead after four innings as Matt Novominsky looped a leadoff double into the left field corner and moved to third on David Ramirez’ sacrifice bunt.
Novominsky then scored on a wild pitch uncorked by Pearland starter Ryler Smart.
And on the mound, Ramirez was strong and handcuffed the Oilers, holding them to no hits through four frames.
Then the Pearland storm hit.
Isaiah Castaneda’s one-out single led to his stolen base of second, and when Clear Falls catcher Parker Collier threw the ball into center, Castaneda moved to third.
Pearland then parlayed a hit batter, two more Knight errors and a wild pitch into six runs as Caden Ferraro lined a two-run single to chase Ramirez and Braeden Morse hooked a two-run home run around the left field pole off Clear Falls reliever Cam Roberson.
In two blinks, the Oilers turned a tight 1-0 deficit into a commanding lead.
“They got you down, then they wrap one around the foul pole,” Youngblood said. “Boom, boom, boom, then it’s over, like a tornado comes through.
Clear Falls did plate one final run in the top of the seventh as Roberson reached on a fielder’s choice and later came across on a wild pitch.
The Knights, the District 24-6A champs, finished the spring at 22-14, while Pearland improved to 34-6-1 with its 20th win in its last 21 games.
Youngblood watched stoically after the postgame hugs and handshakes as his nine seniors grouped for one last photo for fans.
“What a great group,” Youngblood. “I tell them all the time … hustle, be coachable, be great teammates and that senior group does that every time. Good people, good men.”
