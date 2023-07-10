As the new high school football inches closer to its first set of kickoffs, there is an abundance of Galveston County players poised to have big-time seasons.
The following are The Daily News’ preseason top five football players to watch out for in the 2023 campaign.
DAMIEN MCDANIEL, SR., WR/DB, HITCHCOCK
McDaniel has multiple players on his own team — QB Lloyd Jones III, WR Kelshaun Johnson, RB Bryce Dorsey, to name just a few — who could be in this spot, but as the reigning, defending Galveston County football player of the year, McDaniel will be looking to have an even more spectacular senior season. Simply put, the current UNLV pledge is a playmaker on both sides of the ball.
WILL CIANFRINI, SR., WR, BALL HIGH
Standing 6-foot-5 and with top-notch skills and athleticism, Cianfrini has been gaining the attention of Division I college football recruiters on the camp circuit this past offseason. Primarily a receiver, Cianfrini has seen reps at QB and could see even more action behind center in 2023. Wherever he lines up on the field, Cianfrini should be a matchup nightmare for overmatched district competition in 2023.
LANDON VESSEL, SR., QB, CLEAR FALLS
The ingredients are in place for Vessel to have a huge season for the Knights in 2023. First, while the defense has been at the forefront of Clear Falls’ football identity in recent years, this season will see the experience edge on the team lie with the offense, which means that the unit will be heavily counted upon, especially early in the season. Second, Vessel will have a tough and seasoned offensive line to help neutralize opposing defenses.
BLAKE IVY, SR., OL, CLEAR SPRINGS
Having a high-level Division I college football offensive line prospect on the roster is a game-changer for any high school team, but with the Chargers’ offense being packed with returning starters at the skill positions, the physicality from Ivy — who was named to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Super Team second-team offense — in the trenches protecting those players should make him the team’s most valuable player on that side of the ball.
DYLAN THOMAS, SR., WR/LB, LA MARQUE
After an off-year — particularly by the still high standards of the Cougar faithful — for the team, Thomas may be somewhat flying under the radar on the Galveston County football scene, but if La Marque is going to have a bounce-back season under its second-year head coach, expect the two-way standout Thomas, who has been catching the eye of Division I college scouts, to play a major role in the program’s resurgence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.