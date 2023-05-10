Santa Fe pole vaulter heading to state meet

Santa Fe pole vaulter Nathan Williams will be representing the Indians at the state track and field meet this week in Austin.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

SANTA FE

In his return to the UIL Track & Field State Meet, Santa Fe Indians pole vaulter Nathan Williams will find himself in a facility where he has experienced his highest of highs and lowest of lows in the sport, and now he hopes to end his junior season on the winners’ podium.

