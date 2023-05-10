In his return to the UIL Track & Field State Meet, Santa Fe Indians pole vaulter Nathan Williams will find himself in a facility where he has experienced his highest of highs and lowest of lows in the sport, and now he hopes to end his junior season on the winners’ podium.
A year ago, Williams made it to state in the pole vault for the first time, and he admits the gravity of the big stage probably weighed down his performance, as he finished in eighth place at the 2022 meet.
“It is state, and it needs to be taken seriously, but I think I took it a little bit too seriously last year and psyched myself out,” Williams said. “This year, I’d like to just stay calm.”
Since then, Williams has dialed up his attention to the pole vault. Williams decided it would be his only sport, no longer playing football in the fall, and, overall, he has zeroed in on the fundamentals.
“My focus has been a lot better at practice,” said Williams, who also trains at the Bay Area Pole Vault Academy in Dickinson in addition to putting his work as a member of the Indians’ track and field team. “Last year, I think I kind of just went through the motions at practice; this year, I’ve honed in and have been particular with my jumps.”
The hard work has paid dividends, as Williams set a new personal-best clearance of 16 feet, 1 inch earlier this season at the Texas Relays — held at the same site of this weekend’s state meet — and won gold at the Region III-5A championships with a mark of 15 feet, 6 inches in what Williams called an unexpectedly competitive field.
While Williams’ regional clearance ranks as tied for fourth-best among the state qualifiers, if he is able to match or even exceed his personal best clearance, he should find himself standing on that aforementioned podium — perhaps, even as a gold medalist.
“A lot of focus is what has helped me; it takes a lot of speed, a lot of flexibility and I think it’s a lot of grit, too,” Williams said about what qualities make a championship-caliber pole vaulter. “You have to mentally prepare yourself every time you run down the runway because you’re launching yourself over 15 feet in the air.”
The field events for the Class 5A Track & Field State Championships commence at 9 a.m. Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin.
“UT’s atmosphere definitely makes you jump high,” Williams said.
