Galveston County high school baseball players shined among the area standouts playing Tuesday in a series of all-star games put together by the Greater Houston Baseball Coaches Association at Constellation Field.
The county’s contingent had a strong showing in the Class 5A-and-below senior all-star game, as Friendswood ace Easton Tumis started and tossed a perfect top of the first inning, while Santa Fe center fielder Kyeler Thompson and Ball High shortstop Seth Williams helped spark a six-run bottom of the first for Team South.
Tumis sandwiched a pair of strikeouts around a pop-out to third base in his 1-2-3 inning. He needed just 10 pitches — eight of which were strikes — to get through his outing.
“I’ve had a bit of a break since the playoffs, but I felt good coming back — arm felt strong, pitches were there, command felt good, everything felt good,” Tumis said.
Thompson led off the game by reaching on an error, and the next batter, Williams, drove Thompson home with an RBI double launched into the left-center field gap on a well executed hit-and-run play for the game’s first run.
Williams, later in the opening frame, trotted home on a base-loaded walk, and after Team South batted around and built a 4-0 lead, Thompson made the score 6-0 with a two-run single raked into center field.
“There’s no pressure on you; you’re just going out there having fun and playing the game you love,” Thompson said. “I felt pretty good. I had an approach, and saw what I was looking for.”
In the bottom of the second, Williams led off with a walk, moved to second base on a grounder and scored on an RBI single hit by Lutheran South’s Ethan Hughes.
“It’s great seeing the guys from the other areas and getting to compete against them,” Williams said. “Baseball’s fun, and this gives me another opportunity to have more fun.”
Team South won 8-4, with the game halted in the top of the sixth because of inclement weather. At the helm was the coaching staff from Friendswood, headed up by Cory Benavides.
“When I got the email asking me, I thought it was a really cool honor; I was really excited to get come here and have some fun on a great field with some of the best players in the Houston area,” Benavides said. “I’m blessed that I got the call.”
Benavides was pleased with the overall talent on the team, and him calling for the hit-and-run involving two former District 18-5A rivals provided a bit of a surreal moment.
“It was really fun,” Benavides said. “I told them, ‘I’m glad you’re on my team now.’”
Clear Springs’ Dax Massengale was the lone local representative in the Class 6A senior all-star game that followed.
Manning the outfield for Team South, Massengale flied out twice in his two at-bats. Team South and Team North finished the seven-inning game, which featured a short weather delay, in a 2-2 tie.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
