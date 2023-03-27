Locals got in their final tune-up swings at both the 35th annual Beachcomber Classic and 16th annual Kemah Boardwalk Invitational tennis tournaments on Saturday.
Friendswood led the way at Beachcomber, placing in the top three in four of the 10 events, including a singles championship by Thomas Arboleda in the boys' "B" singles, while each of the county's Clear Creek ISD programs turned in strong showings, as well, at the Kemah Boardwalk.
"We are generally pleased in how we did this weekend," Mustangs head coach David Cook said. "It wasn't perfect, but we did get nine out of 10 entries to the quarterfinals and eight to the semifinals or better. We competed very well with lots of significant wins and progress."
Arboleda, seeded No. 2, won four rounds before pulling off his major upset against Flower Mound's top-seeded Adityn Kaza in the final, 6-2, 6-2.
Earlier, Arboleda reeled off three straight 8-0 shutouts against Alvin's Eduardo Juarez, Denton Braswell's Dustin Holland and Van's Jackson Rice, following with a 6-0, 6-2 verdict past Flower Mound's Nathan Comer in the semifinals.
"Thomas played very well to close out his semifinal and final matches against very difficult opponents," Cook said.
Adding a pair of second-place finishes for Friendswood was No. 2-seeded Maadhvi Bhojani in the girls' "A" singles and Jacob Smiley/Yan Terekhin in the boys' "B" doubles.
Bhojani cruised in her first three rounds, winning 8-0 against Arlington Seguin's Emma Le and Van's Brynlee Garcia, then beating Humble Summer Creek's Addison Perez in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-2.
But in the semifinals, Bhojani needed three grueling sets, including a nailbiting third-set super-tiebreaker, to get past Flower Mound's No. 3-seeded Arya Srivastava 1-6, 7-6, 10-8.
"Maadhvi was down a set and a break of serve late in the second set," Cook said of Bhojani's dramatic comeback.
As for Smiley/Terekhin, who was also seeded second, the two were challenged to an 8-6 finish in the second round against Brock after winning handily in the first round against Channelview, 8-1. Later, the Friendswood pair beat Fort Bend Ridge Point in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-2, and No. 3-seeded Argyle in the semifinals, 7-5, 6-3, before losing to No. 1-seeded Flower Mound in the final, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.
"Jacob and Yan were down 5-2 in the semifinals first set before they rallied to win eight games in a row," Cook said.
Chalking up a third-place win was the Mustangs' unseeded team of Nandini Bhojani/Sebastian Leiman in the "B" mixed doubles.
Bhojani/Leiman defeated Tyler John Tyler (8-1) and Humble Kingwood Park (8-6) before upsetting No. 2-seeded Flower Mound in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-4, 10-8. The two would fall to eventual champion and No. 3-seeded Argyle in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-4, but bounced back to ease past Brock in the third-place match, 6-1, 6-1.
"Nandini and Sebastian also rallied late in their quarterfinals match and dominated the third-place match," Cook said.
Meanwhile, other Friendswood players advancing to the semifinals were: No. 4-seeded Evia Rand (girls' “B” singles); Fiona Fuke/Audrey Tang (girls' “A” doubles); No. 3-seeded Bella Benson/Neela Juarez (girls' “B” doubles); and No. 3-seeded Elodie Ridout/Ganesh Venu (“A” mixed doubles).
Friendswood will host the District 18-5A Championships on Thursday and Friday.
"I like the competition we found and feel good about most of our kids and their preparation," Cook said. "With very few exceptions, we have been working hard and should do very well at the upcoming district and regional tournaments.
"I always tell anyone who asks that the second day of the Beachcomber tournament is very similar in toughness to our 5A regional tournament."
Meanwhile, over at the Kemah Boardwalk, Clear Springs mounted third-place finishes in the "championship" division mixed doubles (Zoe Male/Heintje Unson) and "tournament" girls' doubles (Maddy Duong/Merlova Johnson), also adding a fifth-place effort in the latter event (Grace Labuga/Courtney Nguyen).
Male/Unson split with the two Austin Westwood entries, winning the third-place match 6-1, 6-0.
"The best thing about the weekend was the amount of tennis we played," Chargers head coach Gregg Parker said. "I think we have a few things to work out in practice this week, but I'm looking forward to the work paying off with good play. We feel good about district."
Also shining was Clear Falls' boys doubles team of Lance Cambino/Matthew Stromfeld, runners-up in the "tournament" division. Cambino/Stromfeld eventually lost to Round Rock in their final, 6-4, 6-4.
"We look for (Cambino/Stromfeld) to be one of the top four seeds," Clear Falls head coach Patrick Marrie said, looking ahead to Thursday and Friday's District 24-6A Championships at Clear Brook High School in Friendswood.
“Lance and Matthew are peaking, and we look forward to them making a run at district,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.