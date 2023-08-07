While they all would’ve liked to do a little more, all four Galveston County teams in District 18-5A could chalk up varying measures of success in their respective 2022 seasons, and with a new season just about to begin, those squads look for more in 2023.
Let’s take a look at the teams’ prospects for the new season.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Lady Mustangs (34-12 overall, 10-2 in district, reached third round of playoffs) had a highly successful 2022 season by most standards, but with an elite core of returning varsity players, expectations will be sky-high for the perennial Region III-5A contender.
“If things work out and we have a little bit of luck on our side, we have the skills to have a really successful season, and I definitely have high hopes and expectations for them,” Friendswood head volleyball coach Sarah Paulk said.
In its District 18-5A outlook, Friendswood is coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes, but with defending district champion Manvel graduating multiple key players, the Lady Mustangs should be eying the program’s first district title since the 2020 season.
Following consecutive third-round postseason exits, Friendswood also will first look for a return to the regional tournament the team last reached in that same 2020 season, and, beyond that, the Lady Mustangs will be on the radar as a potential representative from Region III-5A in this year’s state tournament, which the team last reached in 2019.
Leading Friendswood’s formidable team will be a quartet of players who made the Greater Houston Volleyball Coaches Association’s preseason watch list: Senior setter/right-side hitter Meghan Donoghue, junior outside hitter Sydney Gibson, sophomore outside hitter Nadi’Ya Shelby and junior right-side hitter Jordyn Sims.
Only Fulshear (which has eliminated Friendswood from the playoffs in back-to-back seasons) and Class 6A Conroe Grand Oaks have as many representatives on the GHVCA preseason watch list.
Other standouts for the Lady Mustangs, who will have 12 total players with some experience on the varsity level returning, include sophomore setter Caroline Adams and senior libero Andi Vaught.
“We have a lot of different options on offense, which is really good,” Paulk said. “Our setters have had really good offseasons. They’re just way more mature and confident in their sets than they were last year. And our ball control, even though we lost (libero) Cierra (Pesak), our serve receive in the scrimmages was really good, so that was exciting.”
SANTA FE
With a young team last season, the Lady Indians (18-19 overall, 7-5 in district, reached first round of playoffs) were still able to work their way into the postseason; now, with 10 returning varsity players, the team will look to close the gap between where they finished the 2022 campaign and perennial district powers Manvel (the defending 18-5A champs) and Friendswood.
“Our No. 1 goal is always to make it to the state tournament, but this year, we’re trying to continue to build a program and not just one team for one year,” Santa Fe head volleyball coach Jennifer Webb said. “We’re looking to create strength and consistency in the program for years to come.”
While at the same time bringing quality experience, the Lady Indians’ group of returners is junior-heavy — led by setter Hailey Collins, versatile attackers Hannah Doerre and Addy Webb and libero Keke Davidson. Senior setter Morgan Walton will be another team leader, and freshman outside hitter Alexis Durant is a newcomer to keep an eye on.
“(As juniors), they mature; they’re not the babies anymore on the team,” Webb said. “They have the feeling that they are important and are going to contribute. So, this junior year is going to be good for them.”
BALL HIGH
The Lady Tors (2022: 20-18 overall, 4-8 in district, reached first round of playoffs) made waves last season by booking the program’s only second-ever trip to the postseason, and with six returning varsity players and seniors back in the fold, the team is hungry for more in 2023.
“I’m already seeing great things with the team chemistry,” said Ball High head volleyball coach Michelle Norfolk, whose Lady Tors got into the playoffs as the victor of a three-way tiebreaker for fourth place in district and ran into perennial regional standout Barbers Hill in the bi-district round.
“They have great energy on the court, and we’ve got powerful hitters,” Norfolk continued. “So, I think we’ll build on that momentum from last year.”
Powerhouse middle blocker Kate Lindamood, a potential X-factor outside hitter in Makayla Green and four-year starting setter Chloe Stein lead a group of natural leaders for Ball High.
That group of experienced players will mix with a crop of promising newcomers to the team, with players to watch including freshman setter Madison Gaido, junior right-side hitter Camryn Acosta and new starting libero Maria Flores, a senior.
“I feel very confident with the group that I have this year that we should make a playoff run without a doubt,” Norfolk said. “These girls are more than capable. We’ve got the skill, we’ve got the experience, we’ve got the chemistry. It’s just going to be up to them to put it all together. I couldn’t ask for a more fantastic group of girls to work with this season.”
TEXAS CITY
The 2023 season is shaping up to be the foundation on which the Lady Stings (2022: 9-15 overall, 4-8 in district) program hopes to build a bright future.
“For us, the outlook over the next three to five years is very promising,” said Texas City head volleyball coach Ryan Ripple, who added that the program is seeing growth in numbers and skill on the junior high level.
Texas City, which was only a tiebreaker short of reaching the postseason in 2022 after finishing well out of the playoff race the year before, returns five players with varsity experience to its 2023 squad, and those veteran players will be leaned upon heavily to step up and guide the younger players through what should again be tough non-district and district competition.
Returners KK Thompson, a junior outside hitter, and Lexi Ashcraft, a senior setter, are two of the Lady Stings’ seasoned standouts, while newcomer Lexis Colon is a freshman but one that brings an already impressive resume from playing on the beach volleyball scene.
“I would like to see us become a stronger defensive unit,” Ripple said. “We do OK in that area, but obviously, the longer you can stay in a rally, the better off you are. We’re not a big program in terms of physical size, so the tougher defense we can play and longer we can hang in those rallies is kind of like an equalizer.”
