Already two weeks into the fall team tennis season, locals are gearing up for their respective district schedules.
Turning in a surprise start to date are the Dickinson Gators, who are 2-0 after non-district wins over Texas City (16-3) and Baytown Lee (11-8).
As for the defending 24-6A and 18-5A champions, Clear Creek and Friendswood, both picked on Pasadena Dobie on Friday for their initial wins — the Wildcats prevailing in the morning hours, 16-3, and the Mustangs following suit under the lights with a 17-2 decision.
Also bagging a win after an 0-2 debut were the Ball High Tors, beating Alief Elsik 16-3.
“I'm very pleased with our start, but all the credit goes to Coach (Eddie) Farias,” Dickinson first-year head coach John Armstrong said. “I'm new and just getting to know these great kids.
“(Farias) has history with the players. So he is not only helping on my learning curve, he is kind of training me and driving the ship.”
Armstrong said leading the way against Texas City were Logan Muir, Colby Shaub, Mari-Anne Martinez, Johanna Baez, Haylee Davidson and Braylynn Pace.
Against Lee, picking up key wins were the boys' Liam Spaw, Tyler Zulch and Cooper Goins, and the girls' Alyia Cooper, Pace and Davidson.
The Gators hope to keep their win streak intact with a road trip today to Pasadena Sam Rayburn and a home matchup on Friday with Dobie.
Clear Creek and Friendswood warmed up for their annual intra-county showdown on Thursday with impressive outings against the Longhorns.
Craig Crookston led the boys' charge, first teaming up with Vincent Risoldi to beat Diego Flores/Nolan Tran in the doubles, 6-1, 6-1, then rolled past Flores in the No. 1 singles, 8-1.
Over on the girls' side of the court, the top Wildcats, Alyssa Estrella and Katelyn Gross, were two-time winners, with the pair first defeating Leslie Figueroa/Hailey Maldonado in doubles, 6-1, 6-1.
Later in singles, Gross shut out Maldonado at No. 1, 8-0, and Estrella eased past Leena Pham at No. 2, 8-2.
Adding to the singles wins total for Clear Creek were the boys' Gabe Crudo, Kai Chen and Brady Smith, and the girls' Addie Bentson, Victoria Trinh and Suri Xu.
Also shining for the Wildcats was the mixed doubles team of Gigi Paganucci/Mason Haridi, 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 comebackers over Amalia Reyes/Pitou So.
“Gigi and Mason both earned their first varsity points as a starter with a tough three-set win,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said.
Following their match with Friendswood, the 1-1 Wildcats, who lost to Katy Seven Lakes in their opener, 15-4, will host Montgomery Lake Creek on Friday. Both matchups starts at 4 p.m.
The Mustangs, meanwhile, rebounded from their 0-4 road trip in dominating style against Dobie, grabbing an early 6-1 lead after the doubles before sweeping the boys singles and taking five of the six girls'.
Singles winners for Friendswood were the boys' Yan Terekhin, Thomas Arboleda, Michael Lanni, Jacob Smiley, Doni Vesho and Emerson Houghton, and the girls' Audrey Tang, Evia Rand, Neela Juarez, Erin Cumming and Aubrey Mirkovic.
In the No. 1 matchups, Terekhin blanked Flores, 8-0, and Tang defeated Maldonado, 8-1.
“I feel like we got a little stronger with each match we played (against Argyle, Flower Mound, Abilene Wylie and Amarillo),” Mustangs head coach David Cook said. “We then returned home and beat Dobie.
“It seems to me like our players are getting to a point where we are 'match tough,' Several of our kids are getting really good at problem solving and handling adversity from the matches we have played so far. We will get a real good idea of where we are when we play Clear Creek.”
In the Tors' win over Elsik, Kylan Galloway individually improved to 3-0 in boys singles with an 8-0 whitewashing.
Earlier, Ball High opened the season with losses to Barbers Hill and Baytown Sterling, both by 15-4 counts.
“Our first match day was tough, but I see a lot of parallels to last season where we fell to Fulshear in our first match with a similar score,” Tors head coach Kyle Fisher said. “We're confident we'll have our rhythm by the time we start district play.”
Clear Falls opened its season Monday against Pearland Dawson and travels to Katy Cinco Ranch, Deer Park and Dobie the next three days before playing host to Kingwood on Friday.
“This season we begin with a bit of a rebuild from last year,” Knights head coach Patrick Marrie said, noting his top players are the boys' Matthew Stromfeld and the girls' Sienna Suffredini.
“Our goal this year is to qualify for the bi-district playoffs. We have a great core of players, and the season looks promising.”
Also, Clear Springs begins its season on Friday at Pearland, starting at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.