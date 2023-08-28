District 24-6A team tennis gets underway Tuesday, with the Clear Creek Wildcats ready and willing to defend their title of a year ago and others hoping to dethrone the reigning champions.
One of those legitimate challengers will be the Wildcats’ first district opponent, Clear Falls, with play scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. at Clear Creek High School.
Meantime, also taking to the courts Tuesday will be Clear Springs, another true spoiler possibility, at Brazoswood in Clute, and Dickinson at Clear Lake.
“We are looking forward to getting district play going,” Wildcats head coach Derick Geise said. “It’s always great to go up against former Clear Creek player, coach and legend, Patrick Marrie.”
Marrie is now in his second year as the Knights’ head coach, having first played at Clear Creek and qualifying for state in doubles before taking over the helm years later as its head coach for 22 seasons.
“We have high standards for this group of players,” Geise said. “We have 14 seniors in our program. We know repeating won’t be easy, but that is the goal again with this veteran group.”
The Wildcats are led by their junior girls, Katelyn Gross and Alyssa Estrella, and senior boys, Vincent Risoldi and Craig Crookston, who together reached the state doubles final in 2023.
Clear Falls will counter with Sienna Suffredini, Alexis Palomo, Bhavini Patel, Matthew Stromfeld, Ryan Farrar and William Copeland.
“We are blessed with strong play and leadership at the top of our lineup,” Marrie said. “We look forward to watching our team excel as the season moves forward.”
As for the Clear Springs Chargers, they are coming off one last warmup, a 19-0 whitewashing at Pasadena Dobie on Friday.
The Chargers never let Dobie into the match, sweeping the doubles for an early 7-0 lead, then claiming all 12 singles for the shutout.
“We always enjoy playing Dobie,” Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said. “It gives us a chance to see a lot of matches and let a lot of kids play that may not be in the top six. We expect to get good, close matches when we play Dobie.
“I was impressed with our girls doubles matches. Our top girls played well.”
Teaming up in the girls doubles for wins were No. 1 Merlova Johnson/Priyanka Kamath, No. 2 Maddy Duong/Grace Labuga and No. 3 Jolee Corkill/Allie Shoup. Johnson/Kamath beat Leslie Figueroa/Hailey Maldonado, 8-1.
“Maddy and Grace played very well to win at 2 doubles,” Parker said of his girls’ effort against Abby Panza/Leena Pham.
Parker also cited the play of his mixed doubles team, Lauren Jessel/Aidan Tran, 8-3 winners over Amalia Reyes/Pitou So.
Kamath, Johnson, Duong, Labuga and Jessel bagged singles victories, too, along with Johanna Krens at No. 6. Adding to the singles total were the boys’ Roshin Kamath, Heintje Unson, Jared Dake, Noah Kluever, Aman Wairkar and Connor Clement.
“Connor played a strong match at No. 6 singles,” Parker said, singling out his 8-4 win over Rigo Alanis.
In the No. 1 singles bout, Roshin Kamath eased past Diego Flores, 8-2.
“We will need to continue improving in order to finish well in district,” Parker said.
Dickinson, meanwhile, opens against contending Clear Lake.
“I think we are definitely the underdogs,” Gators first-year head coach John Armstrong said of his district finish. “But I kind of like that all the boys have been working hard. Any one of them could surprise someone. On the girls’ side, we go how Alyia Cooper and Elyssa Atkinson go. We have some strong support behind them.
“I am a new coach in the district, but look forward to seeing how we stack up.”
