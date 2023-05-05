Tyler Ryden assured that there would be no need for a late rally by Clear Springs on Friday evening.
Ryden pitched a complete game three-hit shutout as the Chargers defeated Alvin 7-1 at Nolan Ryan Field to complete the series sweep of the Yellowjackets to advance to the Region III-6A area round next week.
“He’s thrown well every time he’s pitched here,” said Clear Springs coach Chris Floyd of Ryden, who struck out 10 while allowing just one walk. “He goes out there, competes and makes players swing and miss. He’s gotten better as the year goes on.”
Ryden’s only mistake came in the bottom of the fourth when he allowed a leadoff homer to Boston Lee. By then, the Chargers’ offense had given him an ample cushion to work with.
After a Ryden groundout plated Dax Massengale with the game’s first run in the top of the second inning, Clear Springs expanded the lead in the top of the third on an RBI single from Mason Garza and a two-run double from Massengale that gave the Chargers a 4-0 lead.
Drew Floyd’s sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth brought out courtesy runner Connor Monday to make it 5-1 before a two-base error in the top of the sixth provided the Chargers with the game’s final runs.
“We put a lot of emphasis on the baserunning part of situational hitting,” said Floyd of how the Chargers were able to put runners in scoring position throughout the evening. “Sometimes, early in the year it doesn’t look like that, but you want it to come to fruition this time of year when the guys are putting it in play.”
Clear Springs will await the winner of the series between Pasadena Dobie and Beaumont West Brook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.