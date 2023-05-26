Hitchock’s Damien McDaniel reacts after a basket during the Bulldogs’ Class 3A state championship game against Childress on March 11 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Hitchcock defeated Childress 62-45.
RONALD CORTES/For The Daily News file photo
Hitchock’s Damien McDaniel drives to the basket past Childress’ Billy Moore on March 11 during the Class 3A state championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
RONALD CORTES/
For The Daily News file photo
Hitchcock’s Damien McDaniel steals the ball from Hooks’ Nate Campbell in the first half of the Class 3A semifinals March 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
RONALD CORTES/For The Daily News file photo
Hitchcock’s Damien McDaniel scores against Lorena’s Carter Pitts (1) and Collin Hill during the Region III-3A semifinals at Midway High School in Waco on March 3.
JERRY LARSON/Waco Tribune-Herald
Hitchcock’s Damien McDaniel drives to the basket against Diboll’s Ian Willis in the first half of a Region III-3A playoff game at Grand Oaks High School in Spring on Feb. 23.
In a local hoops scene jam-packed with elite talent, this was far from a formality, but after leading the Hitchcock Bulldogs to the program’s first-ever state championship and racking up accolades aplenty, junior guard Damien McDaniel is the 2022-23 Galveston County boys basketball player of the year.
