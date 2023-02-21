PASADENA
Crucial mistakes in the final two minutes of play cost Ball High in a 51-44 Region III-5A bi-district loss to Barbers Hill on Tuesday at Sam Rayburn High School.
Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 12:01 am
PASADENA
Crucial mistakes in the final two minutes of play cost Ball High in a 51-44 Region III-5A bi-district loss to Barbers Hill on Tuesday at Sam Rayburn High School.
It was a brutal setback for the Tors after matching up evenly with the favored Eagles for the majority of the contest.
Ball High began the fourth quarter down 36-35 and remained in contention through the next six minutes.
That one-point deficit remained after Malcom Simpson scored on an offensive rebound with 1:47 remaining.
Barbers Hill responded with a jumper from Bryce Smith to increase the lead to 46-43.
That was where the mistakes began for the Tors as they failed to score on their next four possessions. Three missed shots and a pair of turnovers kept the Tors off the board.
Barbers Hill turned the chances into five points on the other end. Two free throws from Aidan Williams put the Eagles up by eight with just 38 seconds left.
“Sometimes our youthfulness shows up at the wrong time,” Ball High coach Jerald Temple said. “It did tonight.”
Barbers Hill played a patient offensive game, working the ball until finding an open shot.
The Tors often stymied the Eagles’ attempts to penetrate the lane, matching up evenly under the basket.
What Ball High failed to counter was Barbers Hill’s perimeter shooting.
Hunter Bunn made a trio of 3-pointers in the first half. Three different Eagles connected in the final two quarters.
“We wanted to pick them up with a full-court press, but they handled our press well,” Temple said. “We were evenly matched. We just couldn’t make the plays when we needed to.”
Ball High played exceptional defense in the first half, forcing nine turnovers and denying the inside.
Three-point baskets gave the Eagles 12 of their 21 first-half points. That kept them within three despite connecting on just 3 of 21 shots inside the arc.
Barbers Hill regained its offensive rhythm in the third period despite some errant passing.
The Tors began to control the inside as the fourth period opened as Connor O’Donohoe and Vernon Webb both found Simpson for inside baskets.
Barbers Hill managed to counter both, using a 3-point basket from Caleb Knight to grab a 43-39 left with 4:35 left.
What hurt Ball High more was working for good shots and seeing them fall off the rim.
Will Cianfrini put in a strong offensive performance and led the Tors with 14 points.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.