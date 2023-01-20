FRIENDSWOOD
Five weeks ago, Friendswood escaped La Porte with a one-point girls basketball victory which ignited a five-game win streak.
Fast forward to Friday night and the Lady Bulldogs returned the favor by hanging on to edge the Lady Mustangs 51-50 in a wild District 18-5A finish.
The victory pushed La Porte into sole possession of second place at 6-2 in league play while dropping Friendswood to 5-3 with four games left in the regular season.
Christian Thompson, the Lady Mustangs' head coach, knows his team let a premium opportunity slip through its fingers.
“It hurts … it hurts. These girls play hard, leave their hearts on the floor every night,” Thompson. “To lose, it hurts, but I told them that the way you play, your ability to come back in that situation, you’re going to win more of those close games than not.”
A glance through the Lady Mustangs’ stat sheet will cause even more hurt.
Friendswood cut into its chances by committing 26 turnovers, including 19 in the first half, hitting only 12 of 24 free throws, missing seven in the fourth period, and by going scoreless for the final 3:57 of the first half.
The Lady Mustangs also accidentally tossed a field goal into the Lady Bulldogs’ basket early in the third quarter.
Trailing 38-34 entering the final period, Claire Radtke dropped in two free throws and Helen Byrd drilled a long 3-pointer as Friendswood took a 39-38 advantage.
Later in the period, Byrd hit another bucket as the Lady Mustangs went up 47-46 before Keely Cummings tied the game with a free throw with 1:31 to go.
Mabry Venable’s free throw with 1:29 left gave Friendswood its last lead at 48-47. Makayla Bellot then hit a jumper and added a free throw with 22 ticks left as La Porte made it 51-48.
Nadi'ya Shelby’s basket at the 15-second mark closed the gap to 51-50 and Friendswood had a chance for a game-winner in the final seconds but could not convert.
Shelby led the Lady Mustangs with 21 points, Radtke added 14, and Byrd finished with 13. Addisyn Parker’s 13 topped the Lady Bulldogs, while Cummings ended with 11.
Both schools are back in action on Tuesday with Friendswood at home to Ball High while La Porte heads to Santa Fe.
“La Porte’s a good team, they had a great defensive scheme,” Thompson said. “We just couldn’t get in that rhythm.”
