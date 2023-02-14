The Clear Creek Wildcats started the game and ended the game strong, scoring 26 of their 40 points in the first and fourth quarters, but could not overcome a turnover-laden second quarter, as they were eliminated from the UIL girls basketball state playoffs by the Shadow Creek Lady Sharks by the final score of 49-40 Tuesday night at neutral Alvin High School.
Down by 15 points, 39-24, early in the fourth quarter, sophomores Rileigh Hairston and Sierra Woods teamed up to drop two early buckets, cutting the Shadow Creek lead to 11, 39-28.
Freshman Aniya Brannon added a free throw cutting it to 10, but Shadow Creek’s Peyton Holmes would bury a 3-pointer to push the lead back to 13, 42-29.
Brannon added another bucket at the foul line, followed up by Hariston with another bucket and the lead was cut back to 10, 42-32.
Following another Shadow Creek bucket, Wildcat seniors Olivia Shaw and Darrah Rooth added two more each from the foul line cutting the lead to just eight points, 44-36, with just over three minutes left in regulation.
Rooth added a layup for two more, and the Wildcats cut the lead down to six, 44-38.
A timeout called by Shadow Creek’s coach LaToya Micheaux, daughter of Larry “Mr. Mean” Micheaux of the Houston Cougars’ Phi Slama Jama teams, sparked a 5-nothing spurt for the Lady Sharks as they put the game away in the final minutes.
Shadow Creek’s Kameryn Phillips gave the Wildcats fits all night, scoring a game-high 18 points, followed by Holmes with 10 points.
Leading the way for the Wildcats was Hairston with 12 points, Woods with seven points, and a trio of Wildcats with six points — Rooth, Shaw and Karina Smith.
The Wildcats posted a 21-11 overall record coming into the game, finishing in third place in District 24-6A.
