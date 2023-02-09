O’Connell’s Nicholas Alexander puts up a shot between Grace Christian Academy’s Myles Herbert, left, and Glenn Applewhite IV during the first quarter at Bay Area Christian School in League City on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
O’Connell’s Khristopher Johnson looks to score against Grace Christian Academy’s Quincy Parker IV during the second quarter at Bay Area Christian School in League City on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
O’Connell’s Nicholas Alexander leaps to the hoop against Grace Christian Academy’s Myles Herbert during the second quarter at Bay Area Christian School in League City on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
O’Connell’s Braylyn Johnigan drives around Grace Christian Academy’s Isaac Uribe during the first quarter at Bay Area Christian School in League City on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
O’Connell’s Nicholas Alexander puts up a shot between Grace Christian Academy’s Myles Herbert, left, and Glenn Applewhite IV during the first quarter at Bay Area Christian School in League City on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Grace Christian Academy’s Myles Herbert knocks the ball away from O’Connell’s Braylyn Johnigan during the first quarter at Bay Area Christian School in League City on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Grace Christian Academy’s Jose Castro tries to reel in a rebound over O’Connell’s Nicholas Alexander during the second quarter at Bay Area Christian School in League City on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
Lonndon Beal swished a go-ahead corner 3-pointer with 3 seconds left to play to deliver a 53-52 victory for the O’Connell Buccaneers boys basketball squad over Houston Grace Christian on Thursday night in a nail-biting TAPPS District 6-2A championship game held at Bay Area Christian School.
The teams split their two regular-season games, and each finished with 13-1 district records to set up Thursday's first-place tiebreaker rubber match.
“It was a long time coming — these boys wanted it, and we knew what we had to do, and they got out there and did it,” said O’Connell's head boys basketball coach Derek Martin after his team clinched the program's first district title since 2004.
O’Connell controlled much of the first half, leading by as much as 27-16. But Grace Christian ended the second quarter on a 6-1 run to trim the Bucs’ lead to 28-22 at halftime, and the Eagles continued to come on strong in the third quarter to take a 38-36 lead heading into the final frame of the tight, defensive contest.
“We knew it was going to be a dog fight,” Martin said. “These boys played their hearts out. They were ready. They came in with focus, and from a game standpoint, defensively, they did a great job.”
In a back-and-forth fourth quarter, each team held four-point leads, but by the time the 2-minute mark came around, the score was knotted 50-50 to set the stage for an intense finish.
After Grace Christian’s Myles Herbert drew an offensive foul, Cayden Munnilal drove to the basket for a lay-in for a 52-50 lead with 12.2 seconds remaining. But the Bucs kept their poise on the ensuing possession, eventually swinging the ball around to Beal for the game-winning bucket.
“I had seen I had some room to shoot it, it went in, and the rest is history,” Beal said. “It means a lot, and there’s more to come, too. We’re going to win state this year, too.”
The Bucs used strong ball movement to jump out to a 9-3 and led 14-11 through the first period of play.
Ahead 18-16 early in the second quarter, O’Connell reeled off nine unanswered points capped by a lay-up from Khristian Johnson and a 3-pointer from Braylyn Johnigan — both off nice assists from Kristopher Johnson — for the aforementioned 27-16 advantage.
A cold 3-point shooting night saw the Eagles miss 15 consecutive attempted shots from beyond the arc before Herbert’s long-range make at the end of the third quarter that gave Grace Christian its first lead of the game. The Eagles finished a frigid 3-for-24 on 3-pointers in the game.
O’Connell made more 3-pointers on half the attempts, going 4-for-12, but had severe struggles at the free throw line, as the Bucs survived an 11-for-26 showing at the charity stripe in the win.
A balanced effort from O’Connell was led by Johnigan (13 points, five rebounds), Khristian Johnson (11 points, 16 rebounds), Nic Alexander (11 points) and Kristopher Johnson (seven points, eight rebounds, five assists). Rounding out the scoring for the Bucs were Beal with six points and Nic Gonzalez with five points.
Top performers for Grace Christian were Munnilal (12 points, six rebounds) and Quincy Parker IV (12 points, five rebounds).
As district champion, O’Connell gets to host its first-round playoff game, which will be Tuesday at a time and against an opponent to be determined.
