Santa Fe’s girls escaped again and put themselves into position for a postseason slot.
Three weeks after a 66-61 double-overtime win over Ball High at home, the Lady Indians came through again as Hannah Doerre’s three-point play with 2.3 seconds left secured a 54-51 victory over the Lady Tors on Friday night.
“That’s the second nail-biter we’ve had with that team,” said Rodrick Johnson, Santa Fe’s head coach. “It’s a big win or us. We needed this win to keep us going with a playoff berth. It was tough, but my girls pulled it out.’’
With the victory, the Lady Indians leveled at 5-5 in District 18-5A and stand alone in fourth place with two games left to play.
After trailing by a 46-42 count with 4:40 to play, Santa Fe buried three 3-pointers and was 5-for-5 at the free throw line while forging a 12-5 run to close out the triumph.
Jazzche Jones dropped in two inside buckets to give Ball High a 46-42 edge, but Santa Fe answered as Kamryn Cruz drilled a long 3, Doerre dropped in two free throws, and Cruz hit a runner in the lane to complete a 7-0 burst.
Freshman Kalyn Toussaint responded for the Lady Tors with a short jumper, Casey Blackwell of the Lady Indians drained two charity tosses, and Toussaint followed with a long 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to tie the game at 51.
As the clock wound down, Doerre broke free along the baseline for a bucket with 2.3 to play and nailed down the win with a free throw.
Doerre finished with 21 points while Blackwell added 11 and Cruz 10, each total coming in the second half.
Santa Fe missed only five free throws, while Ball High left 14 missed shots at the foul line in falling to 3-6 in district play.
“That was the big point of emphasis in the postgame. That was tough,” said Jeffery Johnson, the Lady Tors’ head coach. “We came into the game knowing if we wanted a playoff shot, this was a big one we’ve got to win.
“So losing this doesn’t completely put us out of the race, but for the most part, it’s going to be tough.”
Toussaint topped Ball High with 26 points, and Braeon Arceneaux chipped in with nine points.
With one week left in the regular season, Santa Fe plays at home against Angleton on Tuesday and travels to Friendswood on Friday. Ball High hits the road to Texas City on Tuesday.
