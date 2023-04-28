PORT NECHES
Even after Thursday’s 12-2 run-rule win, Santa Fe Lady Indians head softball coach Andrew Whittington knew Friday’s game would be different.
With their backs against the wall and playing on their home field, the Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians gave it all they had, but a clutch performance in the top of the seventh inning allowed Santa Fe to emerge with a 5-3 victory to sweep the Region III-5A bi-district best-of-three series.
“We’ve got that dog in us,” said Santa Fe senior shortstop Makenna Mitchell, who came through with the game-winning RBI and played lights-out defense, as well. “We’re not scared to compete, and I like when the games are close like this. It makes us fight even harder. I feel like it’s a better win.”
Tied 3-3, Jaiden Cooper led off the top of the seventh by beating out an infield single, hustled to second base on an errant pick-off throw (the game’s only error) and then moved over to third on Mikayla Nations’ well placed sacrifice bunt.
That brought up Santa Fe’s reliably clutch leadoff hitter Mitchell, who in an intense at-bat tattooed a triple on a 3-2 count to bring home the go-ahead run.
“I just wanted to hit the ball as hard as I can, square one up and hit it in the outfield,” Mitchell said. “I had to pull through; I had to back up my pitcher.”
Santa Fe added an insurance run right after that, as Mikayla Pruitt brought Mitchell home on a grounder.
PN-G made it interesting in the bottom of the seventh, getting a a leadoff infield single from McKayla Hranicky and a two-out walk drawn by Vivien Thames to bring the potential game-winning run into the batter’s box, but a harmless first-pitch infield pop-up ended the contest.
Early on, Santa Fe appeared on its way to another rout, jumping out to a 3-0 lead on an RBI grounder from Sidne Peters in the top of the first and a two-run home run from Cooper in the top of the second.
But, then PN-G starting pitcher Emily Vines settled into a nice groove, allowing only two walks and one hit batter over the course of the next 4.2 innings leading into the fateful seventh frame.
While Vines’ steady pitching allowed PN-G to hang in there, some big blasts resulted in the 3-3 tie, as Thames clubbed a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fourth, Vines helped her own cause with a one-out solo home run in the bottom of the fifth, and Kiana Ledoux laced an RBI double down the left field line.
“I told them that last night was over with — that’s a good team, and they’re hard to beat at home in this atmosphere,” Whittington said. “We didn’t have the quality of at-bats that we had last night, but we got it when it mattered most. … Defense and timely hitting won the game tonight.”
Mitchell, who reached base in all nine of her plate appearances in the series, finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Cooper (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs) also had a multi-hit game, and Santa Fe’s lineup didn’t strike out once in the contest.
Hranicky (2-for-4) had a multi-hit game for PN-G.
Peters (seven innings, seven hits, three runs, six walks, nine strikeouts) worked hard in the circle to scrape out the win.
Santa Fe will face Rosenberg Terry in the area round next week at a time and place to be determined.
