On a night the Clear Creek Wildcats donned their late-1990s throwback jerseys, a disjointed performance is what they hope to leave in the past.
“We’re seeing things in spurts, we just need consistency right now,” Clear Creek head volleyball coach Scott Simonds said following his Wildcats’ 25-20, 25-19, 30-28 loss to Deer Park on Tuesday night at Carlisle Field House. “We’ve got to find a way to get more consistent.”
Clear Creek actually held solid leads in each of the three sets against the Deer, including what seemed like a commanding 20-14 advantage in the final frame.
With the Wildcats threatening to extend the match to a fourth set, Deer Park reeled off six unchecked points thanks to a pair of kills from Kailey Sexton and a string of Clear Creek errors to even the score at 20-all.
The Wildcats still put themselves in a position to win the third set when an Olivia Jones kill gave them double set point at 24-22. After Deer Park staved off elimination with back-to-back points, the two sides battled tooth-and-nail in an exciting finish to the match. Finally, kills from Bella Fields and Cayley Hanson pushed the Deer across the finish line in the marathon's third set.
“I wish there was a magic formula to make those points at the end, but right now, we’re just not making them,” Simonds said.
Clear Creek came out of the gates looking sharp, but with an 8-4 lead, the Wildcats saw the Deer tally an 8-0 run highlighted by consecutive Sexton kills to flip momentum in the opening set.
A big block from Ella Holder got Deer Park’s lead down to 19-18, but the Deer never trailed again in the first frame after their aforementioned run.
In the second set, the Wildcats led by as much as 11-8, but again couldn’t keep Deer Park down for long, as the Deer compiled a 9-2 run led by three kills from Mycah Whittemore and capped by back-to-back blocks from Sexton to again take control.
“(Deer Park) has some weapons and a lot of experience over there,” Simonds said.
Top performers for the Wildcats in Tuesday's match were Jones (12 kills, 10 digs, two aces), McKinley Cole (21 assists, 13 digs, two aces) and Alison Figueroa (14 digs).
Coming up later this week on the schedule for Clear Creek will be a road match at 4:30 p.m. at Klein.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
