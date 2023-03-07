LA PORTE
The slightest crack in Texas City’s armor was just enough to give La Porte a 2-1 walk-off win at home in a District 18-5A softball bout Tuesday night.
With two outs and runners on first and second in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Lady Bulldogs made a gutsy move to lay down a bunt, and a slightly off-target throw to first allowed Tailor Summers to reach first base safely and courtesy runner Aubree Reilly to score the game-winning run racing from second base to home plate.
The game-ending play belied what was otherwise a strong performance by the Lady Stings defense, which made several nice plays to keep the contest close.
“Defensively, we had some great plays that kept them from having way more runs than they did,” Texas City head softball coach Diedre Flores said. “With hitting, we have some work to do on just getting good at-bats.”
After four-and-a-half scoreless innings to start the game, La Porte broke onto the scoreboard first on a Cassidy Arevalo RBI sacrifice fly lined to the right, which drove in Sophie Sandel following her leadoff triple.
Texas City knotted the score at 1-all in the top of the sixth on Amiya Villanueva’s RBI single driving in Abigail Agado. Agado methodically rounded the bases after getting hit by a pitch with one out — moving to second on a Lauren Taylor single and hustling to third on a single from Trinitey Spencer.
The Lady Stings will look back on missed opportunities in this one, having stranded a total of 12 runners on base, including seven in scoring position.
“We left way too many runners on base, and you can’t do that against a team like La Porte in a tight ballgame,” Flores said.
The most golden of those missed opportunities came in the top of the fifth, when Texas City loaded the bases with no outs on consecutive singles from Spencer, Villanueva and Madison Carr only to see La Porte make a Houdini-like escape from the pickle by getting a strikeout, a shallow fly out to the left and another strikeout to end the inning unscathed.
The top of the order led the Lady Stings in hitting, with the leadoff hitter Spencer finishing 3-for-4 and two-hole hitter Villanueva going 4-for-4 with an RBI. Natalia Rojas also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4.
Carr picked up the tough-luck loss in the circle, scattering six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings pitched with two strikeouts, and one earned run.
In was the bottom of the Lady Bulldogs lineup leading their offensive output. No. 7 hitter Olivia Clifton was 2-for-2, and No. 8 hitter Kennadie Arevalo went 2-for-3.
Relief pitcher Cydney Whitacre surrendered Texas City’s lone run but got the win by finishing the game’s final three innings with five hits, no walks and four strikeouts.
Texas City (1-1 in District 18-5A) will look to bounce back at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Ball High.
