LA MARQUE
There would be no 28-point defeat to Iowa Colony this time. However, Friday produced the same result for a Cougars team whose playoff hopes are hanging by a slim margin.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 9:57 pm
La Marque delivered a solid defensive effort, yet it was one that came up short as the Coogs fell at home 45-37 to a Pioneers team that remains in the hunt for the District 26-4A title.
"Our kids played hard against a very good team," said La Marque coach Kevin Wilcox, whose team fell to 12-17 overall and 4-4 in district play. "We just couldn't put it together the full 32 minutes."
The Cougars, who lost 56-28 at Iowa Colony on Jan. 3, held the Pioneers (24-3, 7-1) to just 12 first-half points, yet were unable to duplicate the defensive intensity on the other end of the court.
La Marque led 17-14 with 6:28 in the third quarter but were held to just three points the rest of the way. Meanwhile, Iowa Colony freshman Jaylen Brown connected on a pair of treys that helped the Pioneers forge a 28-20 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Iowa Colony put the game away behind the shooting of Haydon Caston, who scored all six of his points in a stretch that saw the Pioneers lead by as much as 37-24 with 4:02 left.
A late Cougars spurt allowed them to trim the deficit to 43-37 after senior Xavier Clayton knocked down a 3-pointer with :09 remaining, but it would be as close as La Marque could get.
The Coogs, currently sitting on the fourth and final playoff spot in 26-4A, will play at Columbia at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"We'll rebound from this one and do what we need to do down the stretch to make sure there's a playoff spot for us," said Wilcox.
Clayton led La Marque with 14 points, while Talbert Jones added 10 for the Coogs. Herman Raleigh had five, while Quintrell Hampton and Jasiya Johnson had four each.
Robert Greene led Iowa Colony with 16 points.
