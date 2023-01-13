Coach Kevin Wilcox’s squad isn’t quite where he expected his Cougars to be, yet Friday was another step toward the right direction.
An overwhelming fourth quarter of defense helped La Marque overcome a shaky effort with a 60-46 home win over Bay City, improving them to 11-15 overall and 2-2 in District 26-4A play.
“We’re getting there,” said Wilcox. “We didn’t play as well as we should have tonight, but we put things together at just the right time.”
Herman Raleigh’s offense arrived on time as he scored six of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, including the go-ahead bucket with 4:27 remaining that snapped a 43-43 tie.
La Marque closed out the game with a 17-3 run by holding the Black Cats (5-14, 1-3) to just three free throws in the final 5:27 as Bay City shot 1-for-15 from the field.
The fourth quarter play was a sharp contrast to the first 24 minutes when the Cougars trailed by as many as nine and trailed 41-38 at the end of the third quarter. Sloppy play and poor free throw shooting (6 of 18 from the line) left La Marque off-balance against a Bay City team that started three freshmen and two sophomores.
“We can’t continue to play games like this and expect to get wins,” said Wilcox.
Xavier Clayton led the Cougars with 20 points, while Quintrell Hampton had nine, Jasiya Johnson scored four, and Derrick Edison, Talbert Jones and Zion Simpson each tallied two points.
Alex Estrada scored 15 to lead Bay City.
The Cougars are off on Tuesday and will look for a third straight win on Friday when they host Brazosport at 6:30 p.m.
