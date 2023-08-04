LA MARQUE
There was a time when a 2-8 high school football season would be unimaginable in La Marque, but the Cougars clad in blue, gold and white are adopting a blue-collar approach to shake off last year’s campaign and steer the program back toward the winning ways of its glory days.
Here’s a look ahead at La Marque’s 2023 football season, as well as some notes on a sturdy lineup of the Cougars’ District 10-4A-II opponents.
2022 YEAR IN REVIEW
The Cougars were competitive enough in district play for it to come down to the last game, but last season ultimately saw a streak of consecutive playoff appearances that stretched back to 2010 come to an end. A football program that has only missed the playoffs three times since 1990 isn’t accustomed to a rebuilding year, but the Cougars’ 2022 campaign could be seen as that.
A new coaching regime headed up by La Marque alumnus Wade Oliphant took the first small steps toward bringing the Coogs back to prominence after having only one season since 2017 (2019) with an above .500 overall record, as well as just one playoff win (2017) in that span.
La Marque shook off an 0-5 start to the 2022 season — which included an 0-4 mark in non-district games and a district-opening loss to eventual 10-4A-II champs Bellville — to get to a win-and-get-in playoff scenario in the season’s final game, but the Coogs saw that game against Sealy slip away.
LA MARQUE PREVIEW
In more ways than one, experience will be a strength this year’s Cougars team has over the 2022 version, as 13 starting players (seven offense, six defense) will be back in the fold and will do so after a rigorous offseason program that Oliphant is hoping will have his squad better developed both physically and mentally for this season.
“We were under-manned, at times, last season, strength-wise and speed-wise, and I think they realized that they needed a strong offseason to prepare themselves for the tough district schedule that we go through,” Oliphant said.
On the offensive side of the ball, La Marque will have some solid centerpieces to build around, led by workhorse senior RB Salahadin Allah (who recently committed to Sam Houston State), senior center Maxwell Sanja and junior QB Anthony Miles, who impressed with the playing time he received last season as a sophomore and who Oliphant called one of the team’s hardest workers.
The Coogs’ defense will be headlined by a pair of speedy senior DBs in Dedrick Cooper and Tavean Payton, while the team’s most utilized player may just be two-way standout Dylan Thomas, who is coming off a first-team all-district season and is garnering interest from Division I college scouts.
La Marque’s non-district schedule remains rugged, highlighted by games against in-county rivals Ball High (which had a 10-0 regular season in Class 5A last year) and Hitchcock (expected to be a Class 3A state title contender this season). District play offers no easy weeks, either, but with a one-week-at-a-time mindset, Oliphant is confident his Coogs can have an accomplished 2023 season.
“The expectation is that we’ll play a full four quarters each game and let the chips fall where they may,” Oliphant said. “We feel like the sky’s the limit, but we don’t know what our potential is because we’ve just kept our heads down and worked.”
OTHER DISTRICT TEAMS
• Bellville (2022: 11-1 overall, 6-0 in district, reached second round of playoffs): The Brahmas extended their regular season winning streak to 23 games, but were left wanting more after a shorter-than-expected playoff run that saw Bellville avenge last season’s third-round playoff loss to West Orange-Stark only to suffer a low-scoring upset to Madisonville in the area round.
Ten returning starters (five offense, five defense) will be back to carry on the Brahmas’ regular season standard of excellence while also desiring a deep postseason journey. Leaders for Bellville include RB Sam Hranicky, who should again post solid numbers as the lead back of the Brahmas’ slot-T offense, and imposing DL D.J. Sanders.
• Brookshire Royal (2022: 9-2 overall, 5-1 in district, reached first round of playoffs): After taking a significant leap forward in success in year No. 2 under head coach Theadis Reagins (going from four total wins and a fifth-place district finish in 2021 to nine wins and a runner-up finish in 2022) and with a whopping 17 returning starters (nine offense, eight defense), the Falcons could be poised to topple Bellville from atop the district and to have a longer postseason stay.
A balanced offensive attack for Royal is set to be led by returning QB Ashton Robinson and RB Zakai Anderson, while another standout returner on defense, DL Zechariah Robinson, looks to once again wreak havoc on opposing offenses this season.
• Sealy (2022: 7-5 overall, 4-2 in district, reached second round of playoffs): It may not be a rebuilding season for the Tigers, but it’ll certainly be a re-tooling year, as the team has some promising pieces in place. The program — just three years removed from a district championship — looks for its seventh straight winning season.
Sealy will have eight offensive starters returning, and likely at the helm will be a sophomore making the move from WR to QB in Kane Killough. The Tigers’ defense has only four returning starters, but couldn’t ask for much better building blocks than LBs Jeffery Neu and Hector Murillo, who each averaged more than 10 tackles per game last season.
• West Columbia (2022: 5-6 overall, 3-3 in district, reached first round of playoffs): The Roughnecks will look to put together a third consecutive playoff season, something the program hasn’t done since 2014-16, and early on will likely lean on a defense that returns seven starters as they seek to stave off hungry challengers in the district.
Columbia’s offense, on the other hand, will be a work in progress with just four returning starters. The wing-T attack has a pair of experienced playmakers in RBs Trevon Lewis and Jaheim Campbell, but the Roughnecks will have to shore up its offensive line to get the run-heavy offense off the ground.
• Wharton (2022: 3-7 overall, 1-5 in district): The Tigers’ season started off in strong fashion at 3-2, including winning their district opener against Sweeny, but they’ll have to go into the 2023 season needing to shake off a five-game losing skid at the finish of the 2022 campaign. On the bright side, Wharton’s 2022 season represented progress from back-to-back 0-10 years and saw the Tigers end a 22-game losing streak.
Wharton now will look for more progress in 2023 and will do so with a solid core of six returning starters on both offense and defense. Expected to lead the way are DL Jacoryan Dickerson, RB Brandon Sims and two-way standout Jacorric Allen.
• Sweeny (2022: 1-9 overall, 0-6 in district): The Bulldogs went from 14 straight playoff appearances (including their most recent district title in 2019) to sinking all the way to the bottom of the district standings in 2022, but ample experience plus a new head coach-QB/father-son duo offers hope for a major bounce-back season in 2023.
All 11 starters return for Sweeny on defense, and the only starting spot not returning offense will be filled by a seasoned player as QB Ace Selbert — fresh off a 20 TD season at Rockport-Fulton — joins his father and new head coach Jay Seibert to take over as signal caller.
