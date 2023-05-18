MONT BELVIEU
The very nature of the sport of baseball is even-keeled, and that’s the mindset Clear Springs head coach Chris Floyd will expect from his Chargers team as they face postseason elimination Friday.
In Game 1 of the teams’ Region III-6A best-of-three quarterfinal baseball playoff series played Thursday night at Barbers Hill High School, the Kingwood Mustangs put the ball in play when they needed to and got a complete-game shutout effort on the mound from senior righty Joshua Pelfrey in a 4-0 win over the Chargers.
“We’re not adding any pressure,” said Floyd, whose squad will look to extend the series at 7 p.m. Friday back at Barbers Hill. “You can’t be too up, or when things aren’t going good, you can’t get too down.”
The Mustangs broke onto the scoreboard with one out in the top of the second inning when Braden Fuentes (single), Ty Boatright (hit by pitch) and Sammy Soto (walk) loaded the bases and Liam O’Leary pushed a runner home on a hard-hit grounder to third base.
Kingwood’s big knock came with two outs in the top of the third. After Caden Wellmann extended the inning with a full-count walk, Joshua Arquette crushed a two-run home run to left-center field for a 3-0 lead.
The Mustangs tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Wellmann was called safe at first base on a one-out, bases-loaded potential double-play ball. An O’Leary walk, a single from Brian Schumacher and a walk from Braelon Richardson got the bases jammed.
Clear Springs started hot with a leadoff single from Drew Floyd in the bottom of the first, but a double play followed. Andrew Fonte then smashed a double off the wall in left field but was left stranded at second base.
After that, the only other time the Chargers had runners in scoring position came in the bottom of the fifth when Ashton Quintanilla, Tyler Ryden and Drew Floyd worked consecutive two-out walks, but Pelfrey came through with a huge inning-ending strikeout.
Dax Massengale was the only other baserunner for the Chargers in the game, hitting a two-out infield single in the bottom of the fourth.
Pelfrey finished with eight strikeouts in his seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and three walks.
Clear Springs’ starting pitcher A.J. Ryan (six innings, three hits, three runs, three walks, eight strikeouts) was solid in the loss.
“Their kid threw a great game, and they got the clutch hit, and for the first time in two weeks, we didn’t,” Floyd said, noting the Chargers’ come-from-behind wins in each of their previous two playoff series openers this postseason. “That’s just baseball; that’s the way it goes. I’m proud of our kids; they played hard.”
