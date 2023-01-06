TEXAS CITY
As can be expected any time these two rivals tangle, Friday night’s game between the Texas City Stings and Ball High Tors was razor-close, physical and played in a rowdy atmosphere.
But the Stings out-scored the Tors 16-5 during a stretch that lasted from the 5:51 mark of the third quarter to the 5:57 mark of the fourth, which gave Texas City just enough cushion to come away with a 50-48 win over Ball High at home.
“I always preach to the young men that I think it’s a man’s job to take care of his house,” said Texas City head boys basketball coach Chris Mason, whose team moved to 3-0 in District 18-5A and in sole possession of first place courtesy of a 65-63 win by the Santa Fe Indians over Angleton.
“If you win your home games and steal a couple on the road, you’ll be playing at the middle and end of February (in the playoffs),” Mason added.
After 17 lead changes and six ties, Texas City finally got a lead that would stick for the remainder of the game with six unanswered points. Fueling the scoring spurt were a pair of made free throws from Glenn Parker and two drives to the hoop from Marquis Thompson and Clovis McCain to turn a 27-26 Ball High lead into a 32-27 score in the Stings’ favor with 2:57 left in the third quarter.
The Stings led 36-30 after three quarters of play, and then began the fourth quarter with a solid 6-2 run — featuring two McCain free throws, an offensive rebounds and put-back by Anson Johnson Jr., and a drive to the bucket by Tristan Blackmon — for a double-digit lead, but the Tors battled to keep the game within striking range.
“We tried to do a better job with keeping them out of the paint, which I thought we did up until 2 or 3 minutes left in the game, and then we just kind of held on,” Mason said, also noting cutting down turnovers from 12 in the first half to just six in the second half played a major factor.
A Will Cianfrini 3-pointer — Ball High’s only made 3 of the game — made it a two-point game with the Tors trailing 48-46 with just more than 8 seconds remaining, but McCain answered with two clutch made free throws on Texas City’s ensuing possession to clinch the win.
In a game where the two sides combined for 46 fouls (25 for Ball High and 21 for Texas City), the Tors had golden opportunities to take the lead late, but went just 1-for-7 at the free throw line inside the final 2 minutes of the contest.
“I thought our kids showed up, had a great effort and a great focus, but Texas City I just a really good basketball team,” said Ball High head boys basketball coach Jerald Temple, whose Tors fall to 1-2 in the highly competitive district. “I’m proud of the guys’ effort; we just hope to one day put it all together.”
Leading the Stings were McCain (16 points, 12 rebounds), Blackmon (11 points) and Johnson (nine points, seven rebounds, four blocks).
Top performers for the Tors were Cianfrini (14 points, six rebounds) and Connor O’Donohoe (12 points).
Both teams are back in action with big-time District 18-5A matchups 7 p.m. Tuesday. Texas City travels to Angleton, while Ball High will host Manvel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.