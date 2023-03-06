HITCHCOCK
Ask any player on the Hitchcock Bulldogs boys basketball team about what they’re looking forward to about their second consecutive trip to the Class 3A state final four; the answer will be the same.
It’s not the road trip. It’s not sightseeing in San Antonio. It’s not playing on the court of the Alamodome. It’s simple.
“Winning it,” sophomore post Lloyd Jones III said, with a slew of his Bulldogs teammates echoing the response.
And, coming off last season’s state semifinal loss to San Antonio Cole, the Runnin’ ‘Dogs are no longer just happy to be there this time around.
“It’s not as fun as last year because last year it was our first time going, but now we’ve been here before, so now it’s business,” junior guard Damien McDaniel said.
Hitchcock actually fell behind 16-0 to Cole in that semifinal game but managed to come back and make it a game in the second half, with the Cougars just hanging on for a 53-49 win.
“We learned that anything is possible,” junior guard Bryce Dorsey said about that experience.
The Bulldogs’ path back to state was paved with a grinding Region III-3A playoff schedule that saw them knock off three state-rated teams, the highest-ranked of those being No. 3 Lorena in the regional semifinals. So, what about this squad gave them their edge?
“Their willingness to compete; they really compete hard,” said Hitchcock head boys basketball coach Chris Jordan, whose Bulldogs bring a 29-7 record and a No. 2 state ranking into the tournament. “Some of that has carried over from the football field. In some of the playoff games, they were down at halftime, and they found a way to dig deep. These guys really get out there and compete.”
Hitchcock’s state semifinal opponent will be the Cinderella team of this year’s Class 3A postseason bracket, the Hooks Hornets hailing from just outside of Texarkana.
The unranked Region II champion Hornets buzzed under the radar during the season but have compiled a solid 32-5 record and boast a signature playoff win over No. 8 Ponder, which ousted No. 1 Dallas Madison in the previous round.
“They’re one of those teams that no one talks about during the season, and then they end up beating teams,” McDaniel said.
The Bulldogs’ state semifinal game is slated for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome. Should they get past Hooks, they’ll face the winner of the other semifinal matchup between No. 5 Childress (27-7) and No. 7 Lytle (34-6) for the Class 3A state championship 10 a.m. Saturday back at the Alamodome.
To bring home Hitchcock’s first-ever boys basketball state title in the program’s now fourth-ever state trip, it’ll boil down to taking care of the ball on offense and, as the players like to say, “putting on a defensive clinic,” Jordan said.
“We’re just looking forward to getting down there and competing,” Jordan said. “We can’t take it for granted.”
