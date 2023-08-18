SANTA FE
A week-and-a-half into their season, the Santa Fe Lady Indians finally had the chance to play on their home court Friday night, and they were determined not to disappoint — and the fans did their part, too.
With an added jolt from their enthusiastic supporters in the stands, the Lady Indians played with high energy against a quality opponent in visiting Clear Lake for a 25-11, 25-21, 22-25, 25-22 victory in non-district action.
“It was the first time in front of our home crowd, and they really showed up and were loud and proud, and I believe that played a big role in the way our girls played,” Santa Fe head volleyball coach Jennifer Webb said.
The match was bookended for Santa Fe by an outstanding opening set in which the Lady Indians could seemingly do no wrong and a fantastic come-from-behind rally to end it.
Santa Fe jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first set and never really looked back from there. Later in the frame, leading 16-8, a 7-0 run highlighted by two kills from Winsley Wilks and an ace from Morgan Walton pushed the lead to 23-8. Eventually, a block from Hannah Doerre provided set point.
Starting in the second set, the match became much more competitive, though. Trailing 18-17 in the second frame, Santa Fe compiled a key 6-0 run to take control.
The Lady Indians nearly were able to overcome a 21-17 Clear Lake lead in the third set with three aces from Walton and two kills from Kyndal Burnam fueling a 5-0 run, but the Falcons swooped in and countered with a 4-0 scoring spurt to claim the set and extend the match.
Santa Fe led by as much as 16-11 in the fourth set, but Clear Lake was able to climb all the way back in it and then some to go ahead, 21-19. But, the Lady Indians got a major boost from freshman Alexis Durant, who contributed three kills — including match point — during an impressive close-out 6-0 run to secure the win.
“We talk about the mental toughness part of the game all the time, and they showed that they are capable of pulling out tough wins and playing those tough points,” Webb said. “Alexis got in there with a lot of pressure, and she performed and did really well, so I’m really proud of our freshman tonight.”
Santa Fe will be right back in action Saturday with a short trip to Dickinson for the final day of the Lady Gator Classic, where the Lady Indians begin a run in the tournament’s bronze bracket against Brazosport at 8 a.m.
