Competing in a tough new district resulted in a rare postseason absence for the Friendswood Mustangs just a year removed from a first-place finish in their previous district; now, a new head coach will look to navigate the deep waters of District 10-5A-I and steer the program back into the postseason.
Let’s take a look ahead at what fans can expect in this district in the upcoming football season.
2022 YEAR IN REVIEW
Despite the high level of competition in the district, Friendswood managed to win enough games to remain alive in the playoff race until the final two weeks of the season, with the Mustangs falling to eventual district champion Angleton (35-21) and playoff qualifier Magnolia West (22-19) to end the year.
At the end of the day last season, Friendswood won the games it was supposed to, but couldn’t pick up a signature upset victory it would’ve needed to contend for the postseason.
FRIENDSWOOD PREVIEW
The Mustangs’ new head football coach Jordan Johnson is a homegrown talent (Friendswood High School class of 2009) who has already been a key cog in a program that has competed at the highest levels of Texas high school football in his still-young coaching career. Now, he’ll seek to jolt his alma mater after Friendswood went 4-6 overall and 3-5 in district last season.
Johnson brings the experience of being the offensive coordinator at Denton Guyer for the past three seasons in which he saw a Class 6A state final appearance and two trips to the Class 6A state semifinals. While the Mustangs may not boast as many Division I college commits as those Wildcats teams that Johnson helped guide, Friendswood has a long history of success despite often facing disparities in the raw talent department.
Friendswood will have seven returning starters on offense, headlined by a pair of speedy weapons in RB Walker Winters and WR Adam Buffington. Named a team captain over the summer, Brock Foster could be a player to watch for the Mustangs in 2023 after seeing some time at QB last season.
With five returning starters on defense, the linebacker position is primed to be an area of strength for the Mustangs this season with fellow team captains Caleb Allen and Mason Sindelar leading the way as versatile playmakers.
OTHER DISTRICT TEAMS
• Angleton (2022: 9-3 overall, 7-1 in district, reached second round of playoffs): The cardiac ‘Cats managed to rise to the top of the district by being victorious in close games against 10-5A-I’s other playoff contenders. Angleton’s one district loss (35-7) actually came against a Richmond Foster team that just missed the cut for the postseason, while the Wildcats edged playoff qualifiers Fulshear (44-40), Manvel (24-21) and Magnolia West (22-21).
Angleton returns five starters on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Wildcats’ strength will be the experienced hand of four-year starting QB Adrian Ewell, while on defense, DBs Jaden Pettway and Ryland Brown lead the way. How Angleton develops in the trenches will be key to its 2023 success.
• Fulshear (2022: 11-2 overall, 7-1 in district, reached third round of playoffs): The Chargers were the breakout team of the district in 2022 boosted by a powerhouse offense that scored fewer than 40 points only three times in 12 games last season — a 23-20 win over Magnolia West, a 9-7 win over Manvel and their 31-13 regional semifinal playoff loss to Smithson Valley.
This season may be a completely different story for Fulshear, however, as the Chargers graduated all but two starters from that high-scoring attack. Fulshear could actually be poised to be a defensive-led team in 2023 with five returning starters and big-time playmakers at each level in DL Sheldon Rice, LB Chance Bryant and DB Ty Powell.
• Manvel (2022: 8-4 overall, 6-2 in district, reached second round of playoffs): While Manvel continued to be a solid program following his departure, Mavericks fans are surely buzzing about this season’s return of head coach Kirk Martin, who led the program to state championship game appearances in 2011 and 2017.
Defense was a strong point for Manvel in 2022 and promises to be an even greater strength of the team this upcoming season with eight returning starters on that side of the ball, led by a LB duo in Tyler Cooks and Kaleb Blanton who are both candidates to play high-level college football. The Mavs should have a strong O-line in 2023 to lay the foundation for an offense with five returning starters, overall.
• Magnolia West (2022: 8-4 overall, 5-3 in district, reached second round of playoffs): In a testament to just how tightly bunched the district’s top teams were last season, Magnolia West was just four points shy of contending for the 10-5A-I crown with a one-point loss to the champs Angleton and a three-point defeat to runner-up Fulshear.
Magnolia West was a rock-solid squad on the defensive side of the ball in 2022, only allowing higher than 23 points twice — a 30-14 loss to Manvel and its 55-22 area-round playoff loss to Georgetown. This season is shaping up to be no different with six returning starters, led by LB Sam Mattingly and DL Brandon Mills. Four starters return on offense, including part-time starting QB Beau Chumley.
• Richmond Foster (2022: 7-3 overall, 5-3 in district): The Falcons’ 2022 campaign proved there is little room to let up in District 10-5A-I. After a mightily impressive 5-0 start to the season with an average margin of victory of 43.2-4.2 (including a 35-7 thumping of eventual district winner Angleton), Foster lost three of its final five games and fell out of the postseason picture altogether.
Foster will have a new head coach in 2023 with Shane Hicks, who is likely to lean on a defense that returns seven starters, including standouts at each level in DL C.J. White, LB Addison Ojiaku and DB Konnor Hanks. An inexperienced offense that returns just three starters will look to develop around some solid building blocks up front.
• Magnolia (2022: 3-7 overall, 2-6 in district): It was tough sledding last season for the Bulldogs in a district that was as rugged as it gets in the state of Texas. Four of Magnolia’s six district losses were by double digits, with its only close defeats coming against Friendswood (41-37) and crosstown rival Magnolia West (26-21).
The ‘Dogs will try to close that gap and work their way into playoff contention in 2023 with a defense that returns all but one starter from 2022. Magnolia’s offense returns five starters from last season and has the tools in place for a formidable running attack with an experienced offensive line and returning lead RB Hunter Andrews.
• Fort Bend Kempner (2022: 1-9 overall, 1-7 in district): A program that has had its share of struggles in recent years, Kempner was done no favors with its placement into one of the state’s deepest districts a year ago. The Cougars’ lone win (19-0) came against 10-5A-I last-place finisher Rosenberg Terry, and only one of their losses (21-14 to Magnolia) was closer than a 20-point deficit.
Kempner will be starting off the 2023 season fairly fresh, with only eight total returning starters (three offense, five defense). A potential multi-position player in one of those returning starters — Javon Goss, who played QB last season — could be one to watch for the Cougars.
• Rosenberg Terry (2022: 2-8 overall, 0-8 in district): The 2022 season started off well enough for the Rangers, as they recorded non-district wins over nearby rivals Fort Bend Clements (35-20) and Lamar Consolidated (20-3), but they were held winless against the much stiffer competition of District 10-5A-I.
Experience on both sides of the ball offers reason to believe the 2023 season will be a better one for Terry, though. Dual-threat QB Marcus Townsend looks to be the centerpiece of an offense that returns six starters, while a Rangers defense that brings back eight starters should be a much more solid unit in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.