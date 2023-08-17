Dickinson Lady Gators’ Aaliyah Barnett, left, and Caryss Magliolo block a shot from Sam Rayburn’s Vanessa Parra in the third set Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, during the 32nd annual Gator Classic tournament at Dickinson High School.
Dickinson’s Aaliyah Barnett hits the ball over the net in the third set against Sam Rayburn High School during the 32nd annual Gator Classic tournament at Dickinson High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
Santa Fe’s Morgan Walton, left, and Lily Daugherty block a shot by Dobie High School’s Alexas Gonzalez in the first set Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, during the 32nd annual Gator Classic at Dickinson High School.
Dickinson Lady Gators’ Aaliyah Barnett, left, and Caryss Magliolo block a shot from Sam Rayburn’s Vanessa Parra in the third set Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, during the 32nd annual Gator Classic tournament at Dickinson High School.
Dickinson’s Aaliyah Barnett hits the ball over the net in the third set against Sam Rayburn High School during the 32nd annual Gator Classic tournament at Dickinson High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
Santa Fe’s Morgan Walton, left, and Lily Daugherty block a shot by Dobie High School’s Alexas Gonzalez in the first set Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, during the 32nd annual Gator Classic at Dickinson High School.
The Dickinson Lady Gators defended their home court and their Galveston County neighbors the Santa Fe Lady Indians had a strong showing, as well, on the first day of the 32nd Lady Gator Classic Volleyball tournament Thursday at Dickinson High School.
“It means a lot to them to be in the gold bracket for their home tournament; we haven’t done that in quite a few years,” said Dickinson head volleyball coach Kati Farias, whose Lady Gators open the gold bracket 10 a.m. Saturday against Richmond Foster. “Just being on their home court and representing Dickinson, it means a lot to them.”
Dickinson started its day at the tournament with a quick dispatching of Pasadena Sam Rayburn (25-6, 25-11) before running into a stern test from Katy Paetow for a 25-20, 25-22 win.
With the score even at 19-all in the first set against Paetow, the Lady Gators ended the frame on a 6-1 run, led by three kills from Caryss Magliolo, including set point. The second set also was an even affair, but Dickinson rattled off three straight points to end it, with a pair of Caroline Boone kills sandwiching an ace from Keely Anderson.
The Lady Gators had to rally for a 25-22 first-set win and rode the momentum to a 25-20 second-set win in their final match of the day against Alvin Shadow Creek.
Behind 22-20 in the first set, Dickinson stunned the Lady Sharks with a 5-0 come-from-behind run to end the frame sparked by a Magliolo kill. The Lady Gators lost the first point of the second set, but never trailed after that, leading by as much as 23-14 at one point.
Santa Fe lost a 23-21 lead in the first set of its first match against Pasadena Dobie before falling in straight sets 25-23, 25-15, but the Lady Indians rebounded with a 25-11, 25-17 win over Alief Elsik and a 25-10, 25-10 rout of Sweeny.
The Lady Indians actually trailed for much of the second set against Elsik but stormed back from a 15-13 deficit to end the match with a 12-2 run highlighted by two aces apiece from Addi Webb and Taylor Higgs.
Santa Fe then saved its best for last against Sweeny, starting that match on a remarkable 15-0 run led by four aces from Winsley Wilks and two kills each from Webb and Kyndal Burnam.
Knotted at 5-5 in the second set, four aces from Morgan Walton fueled a 9-0 run that broke the frame open. The Lady Indians then closed the match on a 10-1 run led by four aces from Keke Davidson.
Beyond wins and losses, the early season tournament ultimately becomes a positive experience if the team is able to grow both their physical skills and mental fortitude while also further solidifying their team chemistry during it, Santa Fe head volleyball coach Jennifer Webb said.
“I want to see them excited about being on the court and being here; if I see them happy and enjoying this, that is a success,” Webb said. “You always want to win, but right now, we’re just trying to find that group of girls who are going to click for us.”
Santa Fe will play in the tournament’s bronze bracket Saturday, starting with an 8 a.m. match against Brazosport.
We explore 3 main chambers inside the Galveston Scottish Rite. The Library, The Lodge Room, and the 1929 Vaudeville Theater. The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite is a centuries-old, global fraternity founded on principles of Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.