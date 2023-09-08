HITCHCOCK
The state-ranked Bulldogs were short on style points, but amassed more than enough on the scoreboard to remain undefeated.
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 12:20 am
Quarterback Lloyd Jones III threw a pair of touchdown passes to Damien McDaniel and rushed for a score in the first half as Hitchcock rolled to a 55-0 win over rival La Marque in its home opener at Bulldog Stadium on Friday night.
“We were sloppy most of the night,” said Hitchcock coach Craig Smith of his offense. “It’s great to win over a rival, but we have a lot to clean up.”
Jones (14 of 22, 209 yards) added touchdown passes of 14 and 56 yards to Bryce Dorsey in the second half as the Bulldogs scored the most points in the series between the area rivals.
Hitchcock opened the night with a five-play, 60-yard drive capped off when Jones hit McDaniel on a 33-yard scoring toss to make it 6-0 with 6:37 in the first quarter. The Bulldogs offense struggled at times against an aggressive La Marque defense that kept the Coogs in the game.
Jones helped resolve the malaise with his legs, as he rushed for 46 yards on a drive he finished with a 2-yard run before hitting Trayvon Hall on a conversion pass to extend the lead to 14-0 at the 8:26 mark of the second.
Any momentum La Marque sought was snatched when Kelshaun Johnson took a deflected Miles pass and sprinted 79 yards for a backbreaking score that made it 20-0 with 4:02 left in the half. The Bulldogs then increased the lead on the following possession when Jones found McDaniel from 23 yards out that helped give them a 28-0 lead at the half.
Dorsey opened the second half with an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to extend the gap to 35-0. After his two scoring catches made it 49-0, Marquis Allen scored on a 2-yard run to close out the scoring late in the fourth quarter.
Hitchcock plays Houston Wheatley next Friday at 7:30 p.m., while La Marque visits Houston St. Pius X next Friday at 7 p.m.
