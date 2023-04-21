The recent round of area track and field meets were quite successful for many Galveston County high school athletes, with the Hitchcock Bulldogs and Texas City Stings headlining the results by each winning their respective meets’ boys team championships.
The Hitchcock boys teams totaled 116 points — one more than area runner-up East Bernard — to bring home the area team trophy for the first time in program history.
“For all of to win the whole thing, it just shows that we made a lot of progress,” Hitchcock junior Bryce Dorsey said. “We’re getting better.”
Leading the charge for the Bulldogs was area champion Kelshaun Johnson in the 100-meter dash and long jump.
Also bringing home gold were the Hitchcock boys 4x100-meter relay team (Damien McDaniel, Johnson, Lloyd Jones III, Dorsey) and 4x200-meter relay team (Terrell Allen, Johnson, McDaniel, Dorsey), while the 4x400-meter relay team (Keidyn Evans, Allen, Jones, McDaniel) finished second.
“They’re just kind of a naturally competitive group of kids; the core of them have been competing on a pretty high level for a long time,” said Hitchcock assistant track coach Lloyd Jones II, who coaches the relay team under head track coach Geno Gutierrez. “They like to win, and they’ve been giving us everything they’ve got.
“When the lights get bright, they show up for us; they’re consistent at that,” Jones added. “They know when it’s time to perform.”
Other second-place finishes for the Bulldogs came from Izayah Gonzalez in the 800-meter run and Dorsey in the 200-meter dash.
Also placing for the Hitchcock boys were Kolten Cantrell in the shot put (third), McDaniel in the long jump (third), Sherwood in the high jump (fourth) and the triple jump (fourth), and Dorsey in the long jump (fourth).
The team is now set to compete next Friday and Saturday at the Region III-3A meet, which is hosted by Waco Midway High School.
As for the Texas City boys team’s area championship, the Stings were led by Kenyon Parker (first place, 110-meter hurdles; first, 300-meter hurdles; first, high jump; third, long jump), Glenn Parker (second, 400-meter dash; sixth, high jump) and Colin Harris (fourth, 200-meter dash).
But, where the Stings really shined were in the relay events — winning the 4x100-meter relay (Glenn Parker, Clyde Bruton III, Xavier Skowron, Ricky Green) and 4x400-meter relay (Glenn Parker, Skowron, Green, Kenyon Parker), while taking runner-up in the 4x200-meter relay (Harris, Green, Skowron, Bruton).
The Stings advance to the Region III-5A meet, which, along with the Region III-6A meet, will be hosted by Turner Stadium in Humble next Friday and Saturday.
Other locals making it to track and field regionals after this week’s area round include:
HITCHCOCK GIRLS (AREA RUNNERS-UP)
4x100-meter relay team (first place, Ray’Aunna Simmons, Genesis Carter, Mariah Allen, Jhayla Fontenette), 4x200-meter relay team (first, Simmons, Fontenette, Carter, Anazia Alexander), 4x400-meter relay team (first, Carter, Aaliyah Evans, Simmons, Christiona Wilson), Evans (second, 400-meter dash), Fontenette (third, 200-meter dash), Carter (fourth, long jump)
TEXAS CITY GIRLS
Corye Winston (first place, 100-meter dash; first, 200-meter dash; fourth, long jump); Mar’Cayla James (fourth, 100-meter dash)
FRIENDSWOOD BOYS
Zade Kayyali (first place, 1,600-meter run; first, 3,200-meter run), Albert Orta (first, discus; first, shot put), Brandon Schirck (second, shot put), Seth Thompson (third, 1,600-meter run; third, 3,200-meter run), Reece DeAlmeida (third, pole vault), Alex Mabe (fourth, shot put), Aiden Fitzgerald (fourth, 3,200-meter run)
FRIENDSWOOD GIRLS
Addison Sapp (third place, 800-meter run), Emma Wright (fourth, high jump)
SANTA FE BOYS
Nathan Williams (first place, pole vault), Jonathan Wright (second, pole vault)
SANTA FE GIRLS
Brianna Edgley (third place, pole vault), Bella Breish (fourth, pole vault)
BALL HIGH GIRLS
Cameron Weber (second place, pole vault)
CLEAR FALLS BOYS
Jake Fulkman (first place, pole vault), Blaine Nunn (third, shot put), Gabriel De La O (third, 3,200-meter run), David Smith (fourth, 100-meter dash)
CLEAR FALLS GIRLS
Katherine Valentine (first place, 800-meter run; second place, 1,600-meter run), Madison Hill (second, 800-meter run), Kaitlyn Gale (second, 3,200-meter run), Addison Chumley (third, pole vault), Hailey Castillo (fourth, 3,200-meter run), Paige LaFrenze (fourth, shot put)
CLEAR SPRINGS BOYS
Jacob Tabor (second, 800-meter run), Nolan Tabor (third, 400-meter dash)
CLEAR SPRINGS GIRLS
Alexandria Dallison (second place, pole vault), 4x200-meter relay (third), Kayla Coppola (third, 1,600-meter run), Julissa Lamboy (third, high jump), Gabrielle Wootton (fourth, pole vault), 4x400-meter relay (fourth)
CLEAR CREEK BOYS
Jayden Jones (second place, 100-meter dash; fourth place, 200-meter dash), Chris Creedon (third, 800-meter run), 4x100-meter relay (third), Jaxson Jones (fourth, 110-meter hurdles; fourth, 300-meter hurdles), Malachi Gamble (fourth, triple jump)
CLEAR CREEK GIRLS
Mia Eason (first place, 300-meter hurdles; second, 100-meter hurdles), Darrah Rooth (third, long jump), Elija Ebow (fourth, high jump; fourth triple jump), Omolade Dada (fourth, 400-meter dash), 4x400-meter relay (fourth)
DICKINSON BOYS (AREA RUNNERS-UP)
Marquis Johnson (first place, long jump; first, 100-meter dash; first, 200-meter dash), 4x400-meter relay (first), 4x100-meter relay (second), Deion Crooms (fourth, long jump), 4x200-meter relay (fourth)
DICKINSON GIRLS (AREA RUNNERS-UP)
Emma Kidder (first place, pole vault), Kayden Henry (first, 200-meter dash), 4x200-meter relay (second), Jada Lee (second, 100-meter dash), Raelyn Jackson (second, long jump), 4x100-meter relay (second), Cailyn Riley (third, shot put; fourth, discus), Naomi Galvin (third, 100-meter hurdles), Anaya Jones (third, 100-meter dash), Jalyn Green (fourth, long jump)
