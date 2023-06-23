Hitchcock Bulldogs quarterback Marquise Allen passes the ball against Clyde during Division II bracket play at the state 7-on-7 football tournament at Veterans Park in College Station on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Clear Springs Chargers' Mu'izz Tounkara makes a catch against Bryan Rudder during Division I pool play at the state 7-on-7 football tournament at Veterans Park in College Station on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Clear Springs Chargers' Xai'Shaun Edwards leaps for a catch against Bryan Rudder during Division I pool play at the state 7-on-7 football tournament at Veterans Park in College Station on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Clear Springs Chargers' Jarius Williams reaches for the down against Bryan Rudder during Division I pool play at the state 7-on-7 football tournament at Veterans Park in College Station on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Clear Springs Chargers Mu'izz Tounkara makes a catch against Bryan Rudder on Friday, June 23, 2023, during Division I pool play at the state 7-on-7 football tournament at Veterans Park in College Station.
Clear Springs Chargers quarterback Julian Salazar passes the ball against Bryan Rudder during Division I pool play at the state 7-on-7 football tournament at Veterans Park in College Station on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Clear Springs Chargers quarterback Kaleb Maryland passes the ball against Bryan Rudder during Division I pool play at the state 7-on-7 football tournament at Veterans Park in College Station on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Hitchcock’s Damien McDaniel stays in bounds for the touchdown against Somerset on Friday during Division II bracket play at the state 7on7 football tournament at Veterans Park in College Station.
Hitchcock’s Damien McDaniel leaps for the ball against Somerset on Friday during Division II bracket play at the state 7on7 football tournament at Veterans Park in College Station.
Hitchcock Bulldogs’ quarterback Lloyd Jones III passes the ball against Somerset on Friday during the state 7on7 football tournament at Veterans Park in College Station.
Hitchcock’s Damien McDaniel picks off a pass against Clyde during Division II bracket play Friday, June 23, 2023, at the state 7-on-7 football tournament at Veterans Park in College Station.
Hitchcock’s Jared Dotson runs the ball against Clyde on Friday, June 23, 2023, during Division II bracket play at the state 7-on-7 football tournament at Veterans Park in College Station.
Hitchcock’s Kelshaun Johnson evades a Somerset defender during Division II bracket play at the state 7-on-7 football tournament Friday, June 23, 2023, at Veterans Park in College Station.
Hitchcock Bulldogs’ quarterback Lloyd Jones III passes the ball against Somerset on Friday, June 23, 2023, during the state 7-on-7 football tournament at Veterans Park in College Station.
Hitchcock Bulldogs’ Cole Fisher makes a catch for a touchdown against Clyde on Friday, June 23, 2023, during the state 7-on-7 football tournament at Veterans Park in College Station.
Clear Springs Chargers’ Jarius Williams evades a defender against Bryan Rudder during Division I pool play at the state 7on7 football tournament Friday at Veterans Park in College Station.
The current crop of Hitchcock Bulldogs student-athletes continued to stake their claim as one of the school’s all-time great groups, adding to their resume a second consecutive Texas 7on7 Division II state football championship Friday at College Station’s Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.
With pretty much the same team — many of whom, notably Bryce Dorsey, Kelshaun Johnson, Lloyd Jones III and Damien McDaniel, also led Hitchcock to its first-ever UIL state basketball championship back in March and first-ever track and field area title in April — returning from the football squad that won the 2022 state 7on7 crown, the Bulldogs defended their title with a sterling showing in the knockout stage of this year’s tournament.
The last team standing in the field of 32 Class 4A and 3A state-qualifying schools from across Texas, Hitchcock capped its run through the Division II championship bracket with an exciting 27-20 state final win over Anna, a school located midway between Plano and Sherman.
Preceding that, the Bulldogs logged a rare shutout in 7on7 play, blanking Texarkana Pleasant Grove 26-0 in the semifinals. That impressive performance followed a solid 29-12 quarterfinal win over Golden Triangle perennial powerhouse West Orange-Stark, a 20-19 round-of-16 squeaker over San Antonio-area squad Somerset and a 49-14 opening-round drubbing of Clyde, hailing from outside of Abilene.
Thursday, Hitchcock posted a 2-1 mark in pool play, but entered the championship bracket as the pool’s No. 1 seed thanks to being the high scorer in a three-way first place tie.
Galveston County’s other representative in the Texas 7on7 competition didn’t fare as well as the Bulldogs, as Clear Springs, competing in Division I with Class 6A and 5A teams, lost three close ones in its round-robin pool games Friday.
The Chargers started with a 28-20 setback against Abilene, were then edged 7-6 by Round Rock, and concluded the day with a 14-12 loss to Bryan Rudder.
Clear Springs will look for a better showing in the Division I consolation bracket, which the Chargers will begin with a game against Round Rock Westwood at 8 a.m. Saturday on Field 3B back at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.
