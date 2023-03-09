SAN ANTONIO
The Hitchcock Bulldogs did just about everything well, and the final score showed it in Thursday’s Class 3A state semifinal.
In their return trip to the Alamodome, the Runnin’ ‘Dogs got off to a hot start, dominated the boards, shot efficiently, played strong defense and won the turnover battle in a 69-36 squash of the Hooks Hornets to advance to the boys basketball state championship game.
“It means a lot,” said Hitchcock junior guard Damien McDaniel, whose No. 2 state-ranked Bulldogs (30-7 overall) will face No. 5 Childress (28-7) — 69-48 winners over No. 7 Lytle in the other semifinal game — 10 a.m. Saturday back at the Alamodome for the Class 3A state title. “We just want to do this for our community and take this back to the community so they can have something to brag on us about.”
In a stark reversal of last season’s ice-cold start in its state semifinal defeat, Hitchcock both began and ended the first half with a pair of 12-0 runs to hold a commanding 33-13 halftime lead over the tournament Cinderella Hornets.
“Last year, it was our first time here, so we came in kind of nervous, but this time, we knew it was business,” Bulldogs sophomore wing Elijah Sherwood said. “We knew we had to come in and play our game and put on a defensive clinic.”
Strong low-post play was key to the Bulldogs’ 12-0 lead to start the game, as Lloyd Jones III got it going with back-to-back buckets in the paint. Then, Sherwood scored the next six points for Hitchcock with a put-back basket, a hook shot down low and a spinning drive to the hoop. Kelshaun Johnson capped the run with a drive to the basket.
“We just came out and played defense; we wanted to come out and get a lot of stops,” Hitchcock head boys basketball coach Chris Jordan said. “I usually tell them, ‘let’s try to get three stops in a row, and let’s go down and score three times in a row.’ So, we came out pretty aggressive to start the game off.”
Hooks’ first point didn’t come until Keyshawn Walls split a pair of free throws at the 3:19 mark of the first quarter, and the Hornets' first field goal wasn’t made until Rodrevious Bailey banked in a layup with 39 seconds left in the opening frame.
A 3-pointer from Carveion Johnson with two seconds remaining in the first quarter cut Hitchcock’s lead to 17-6, and the Hornets trimmed their deficit to 21-13 midway through the second quarter. But, the Bulldogs’ half-ending 12-0 run proved to be a knockout blow.
Sherwood ignited the run with a 3-pointer, and after a put-back basket from Jones, Taron Elam drained a 3 of his own. McDaniel closed the run with a mid-range jumper and a lay-in off a turnover.
While Hitchcock was able to nearly overcome its slow start last year at state, the Bulldogs insured there would be no comeback bid, sinking Hooks with a solid second half that saw the lead grow to 54-22 by the end of the third quarter.
Hitchcock led by as much as 67-29 on McDaniel’s drive to the hoop with 3:37 left in the game before the Bulldogs’ bench began to empty.
Leading the way for Hitchcock were Sherwood (22 points, 10 rebounds), Jones (17 points, 12 rebounds) and McDaniel (12 points, five assists, three steals). Kelshaun Johnson swiped five steals, and Elam pulled down eight rebounds.
Hooks had just one double-digit scorer: Jatavious Johnson with 10 points.
The Bulldogs had a significant edge in pretty much every team statistical category — field goal percentage (50.8 percent to 32.4 percent), total rebounding (42-19) and offensive rebounding (19-6) — and had fewer turnovers (14-20).
The only category in which Hooks led was free throw opportunities, making 9 of 15 tries compared to 2-for-4 shooting for Hitchcock.
(1) comment
Congratulations to Coach Chris Jordan and the basketball team! Way to go BIG RED! Show the State of Texas your BULLDOG PRIDE!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.