EAST BERNARD
There would be no trap game for the Hitchcock football team this Friday night.
A week removed from a thrilling comeback win against No. 1 state-ranked Class 2A-I Refugio and with their home opener against Galveston County rival La Marque looming the week ahead, the Bulldogs took care of business in a 52-7 win over the East Bernard Brahmas at East Bernard Memorial Stadium.
“(East Bernard) played Edna pretty great last week, and we were concerned with how we were going to come out, if there was going to be a let-down,” Hitchcock head football coach Craig Smith said. “We thought it was going to be a battle, and we jumped on them early. I’m proud of the kids. The defense played great.”
Damien McDaniel, Lloyd Jones III and Kelshaun Johnson set an early tone for a game that’d feature multiple huge plays for the Bulldogs.
McDaniel ended East Bernard’s opening drive with an interception, and then Jones and Johnson connected on the first play of the ensuing Hitchcock possession for a 50-yard touchdown pass and a 6-0 lead 1:49 into the contest.
Hitchcock’s offense then had back-to-back 63-yard TD marches on their next two possessions, scoring in eight plays with a 1-yard plunge to pay dirt by Randy Hymes, and then capping an 11-play drive with a 10-yard QB keeper by Jones, swelling the advantage to 18-0 with 10 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs started their next possession in the shadow of their own goal line at the 4-yard line, but needed just one hand-off to Bryce Dorsey to cover all 96 yards of green in front of them, as Dorsey found the edge around the right side and jetted all the way to the end zone for a 24-0 Hitchcock lead at the 9:07 mark of the second quarter.
A botched snap on an East Bernard punt gifted Hitchcock great field position at the Brahmas’ 14-yard line, and the Bulldogs wasted no time cashing in with a 14-yard TD strike from Jones to McDaniel to make the score 32-0.
A well-executed running play saw the Brahmas break onto the scoreboard at the exact midway point of the second quarter, with Alex Henriquez sprinting down the sideline for a 55-yard TD to cut Hitchcock’s lead to 32-7.
But, the Bulldogs answered in kind with a long TD run of their own, as Dorsey wove his way through the defense for a 50-yard score and a 39-7 tally at the 4:32 mark of the second quarter.
Hitchcock posted one more TD 3:38 into the third quarter before pulling most of its starters, with two big Jones-to-Johnson pass plays of 45 and 25 yards highlighting a nine-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a Jones 1-yard rushing TD making it 46-7.
The final score came on the end of a 13-play, 59-yard drive when Chase Bruton took a pitch from backup QB Marquis Allen for a 1-yard TD run with 3:24 left in the game.
The Bulldogs out-gained the Brahmas a whopping 565 yards to 111 and offensively were led by Jones (19-for-29, 328 yards, two TDs passing), Dorsey (four carries, 152 rushing yards, two TDs) and Johnson (six receptions, 148 yards, one TD).
Hitchcock (2-0) will next make its anticipated regular-season home debut against La Marque at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
