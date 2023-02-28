MONT BELVIEU
Hitchcock’s opponent did just about everything a team looks to do to stop the team affectionately known as the Runnin’ ‘Dogs.
In the end, it didn’t matter
Orangefield slowed the pace, took care of the basketball and played solid defense, but the Bulldogs played that style even better for a grind-out 45-35 win Tuesday night in the teams’ Region III-3A quarterfinal playoff matchup at Barbers Hill High School.
“It takes a lot of maturity, and with a younger group, we have to know how to win close games,” Hitchcock head boys basketball coach Chris Jordan said. “We knew it was going to be a grind-out game, especially with the way they play — slowing it down, playing a half-court set.”
The Bobcats not only kept the game close but led for much of the contest as the teams traded half-court possessions back and forth. But, finally, the Bulldogs were able to put together a 12-2 run that turned a 29-29 score at the 6:23 mark of the fourth quarter into a solid 41-31 advantage with 1:27 left in the contest.
Hitchcock’s post players shined during the game-changing run, with Elijah Sherwood scoring seven points (including a run-capping and-1), Lloyd Jones III adding four points and some tough rebounding, and Jayden Saxton-Rivera dishing a pair of nice assists.
“We were just playing hard,” Jordan said. “I think we kind of wore them down some; we made it difficult for them on offense.”
With Orangefield forced to foul after that, the Bulldogs made 4 of 5 free throws down the stretch to close out the game.
After the first quarter ended in an 8-all tie, the Bobcats led by as much as 16-10 in the second period, but Hitchcock closed out the first half with eight unanswered points, led by four points from Damien McDaniel to take an 18-16 halftime lead.
In a third quarter that featured five lead changes and two ties, Orangefield took a slim 27-26 advantage into the final frame.
The teams combined for just 12 total turnovers in the game — nine for Orangefield and three for Hitchcock. And both defenses did well in cutting off each other’s long-range shooting, as the Bobcats finished 2-for-15 on 3-pointers while the Bulldogs were 0-for-9.
Leading the way for Hitchcock was Jones (17 points, eight rebounds, five blocks), Sherwood (14 points) and McDaniel (nine points).
The top scorers for Orangefield were Pete Ragusa (15 points) and Brayden Parker (11 points).
Hitchcock, the defending regional champion, makes a return trip to the Region III-3A tournament and will face Lorena in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at Waco Midway High School.
“We needed to win a game like this,” Jordan said, adding the Bulldogs may see more of the same at regionals. “We hadn’t won a slow-down, grind-out game like this in a while.”
