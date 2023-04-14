HITCHCOCK
Dedication, determination and a never-say-never attitude are intangible qualities Hitchcock High School senior golfer Grant Thiem carries with him as closely as carrying his clubs on a course.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 11:50 pm
Dedication, determination and a never-say-never attitude are intangible qualities Hitchcock High School senior golfer Grant Thiem carries with him as closely as carrying his clubs on a course.
Despite having more proverbial hazards in his path than other golfers, Thiem, in four short years on the Bulldogs golf team, has come all the way to being the runner-up at the District 24-3A tournament and having a personal best single-round score of 72.
All this in spite of Thiem’s vision being considerably impaired from a rare genetic eye disorder called Stargardt disease, which causes fatty material to build up on the macular — the small part of the retina required for sharp central vision.
“You don’t have to see the ball, but you have to be able to see the course to play the course,” Thiem said. “I don’t have to see the green, but if I know where the flag is and know it’s 10 feet right or 10 feet left, it’s just like that.”
Thiem explained that he can see the ball in front of him when he prepares to take a shot, but will lose track of it after striking it and sending it soaring to its next destination on the golf course. On the putting green, rather than lining up his shot from behind the ball, Thiem will walk around to get a good feel for the green’s surface using his feet, he said.
“I can see (the ball) take off, for the most part, but after about 20 yards, I can’t,” Thiem said. “But, I know how the ball flight is most of the time. I’ve hit so many balls, I know when it’s a good shot.”
Beginning his freshman year, Thiem began to teach himself to play golf, and has ever since either practiced or competed on pretty much a daily basis. In doing so, Thiem’s own vision wasn’t his only obstacle, as each trip to the golf course requires the help of a spotter to guide him along the way.
“I can’t just go out and play a round by myself; I’m either having to pair up with somebody or play with family,” Thiem said, adding his gratitude for the people who have helped him along the way — whether it was family members, friends or kind strangers who soon became friends. “On the range, it’s sort of a feel thing for me, but playing is different; I’ve got to have someone with me.”
Now, Thiem, who has been a key cog during an unprecedented run of three consecutive district championships for the Bulldogs golf program, is targeting a trip to the state tournament — which would be a first for Hitchcock.
To get there, he’ll need a top-two finish at the upcoming regional tournament, either as an individual or as a team alongside Bulldogs teammates Ty Maxwell, Waylon Maxwell, Hunter Robinson and Charles Robinson.
The Region III-3A golf tournament is slated to be played Monday and Tuesday at the Brenham Country Club.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
