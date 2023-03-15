HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs powerlifting team will be sending three girls to compete at the Class 3A state championships hosted by the Comerica Center in Frisco, with the trio slated to lift Thursday.
Not only did Ta’Kaira Randolph qualify for her first-ever state meet, but she also highlighted the regional meet, hosted by Bay City High School, by thrice breaking the regional benchpress record, which was previously 220 pounds in her super heavyweight weight class.
Randolph’s opening lift was already a new record at 235 pounds, then she went on to top that mark in her next two lifts, as well — benching 255 pounds before setting the new record of 270 pounds on her final lift.
“I felt like, at the end of the day, it was now or never — if you don’t go, when are you going to go,” Randolph said, adding she had no idea that she was shattering records as she was qualifying for state.
Combined with her squat lift of 370 pounds and deadlift of 295 pounds, Randolph blew away the competition to win first place at the regional meet.
Abigail Armacost in the 220-pound division and Jessica Reyes in the 105-pound division earned the chance to join their teammate Randolph at state. Armacost posted a 280-pound squat, a 150-pound bench press and a 300-pound deadlift, while Reyes finished with lifts of 185 pounds, 115 pounds and 250 pounds in those respective categories for a third-place medal.
“I had a blast last year, and I was super excited to find out that I could go again this year,” Reyes said about making her second consecutive trip to state. “I’m really grateful that I even had the opportunity to go to state, so, hopefully, I can try and get the job done.”
While the Hitchcock trio all seemingly joined the powerlifting team on a whim, it eventually became a primary sport for them — with Reyes being a cheerleader and former gymnast, Randolph being a member of the school band, and Armacost having been previously involved with basketball and volleyball.
“When I first started, it was just the simplicity of something you do yourself,” Randolph said. “As I continued to compete, I was like, ‘this is painful, but the reward is worth it.’”
