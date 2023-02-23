SPRING
The Hitchcock Bulldogs boys basketball squad expected a physical contest, and they definitely got it.
Facing a scrappy Diboll Lumberjacks team, the Bulldogs proved up to the challenge, coming away with a solid 72-49 win in a Region III-3A area-round foul-fest Thursday night at Grand Oaks High School.
“They play extremely hard, and they have four or five guys who are blue-collar-type kids, and I knew what it was going to be, which was probably the most physical game we’re going to see in the playoffs,” Hitchcock head boys basketball coach Chris Jordan about the game that saw a combined 55 fouls — 28 against the Bulldogs and 27 against the ‘Jacks.
“It was very physical, and, honestly, we needed that,” Jordan added.
The difference in the game came down to Hitchcock getting timely defensive stops and putting together a key 11-0 run in the third quarter that saw the Bulldogs lead swell from 39-32 to 50-32.
Diboll took advantage of a brief Bulldogs lapse at the end of the third frame, though, to close the gap to 52-39 going into the final period.
In what essentially amounted to a free throw shooting contest — Hitchcock made 8 of 14 tries in the period, while Diboll went 8-for-18 — in a fourth quarter that dragged for nearly 30 minutes, the game’s leading scorer Lloyd Jones III got some nice low-post buckets on the rare occasion that points didn’t come from the charity stripe to help his Bulldogs put the game away.
“We know there are going to be close games in the playoffs, so we’ve got to know how to play and execute down the stretch,” Jordan said.
The ‘Jacks clearly came ready to go toe to toe with the No. 2 state-ranked Bulldogs by jumping out to a 4-0 lead to start the game.
But Hitchcock quickly buckled down against what were one of its toughest opponents faced in the past several weeks. A Damien McDaniel assists to Jones for a lay-in put the ‘Dogs ahead for good at 9-8 with 3:04 left in the first quarter.
Clinging to a 21-19 lead midway through the second quarter, Hitchcock went on a nice 9-0 run fueled by consecutive baskets in the paint from Jones and held a 39-29 advantage at the halftime break.
Leading the ‘Dogs to the win were Jones (21 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks), McDaniel (15 points, three blocks), Jayden Saxton-Rivera (14 points) and Elijah Sherwood (12 points, six rebounds, six blocks).
Zach Phipps led Diboll with 11 points and seven rebounds, while Ian Willis chipped in nine points.
The teams combined to go 36-for-64 at the foul line in the game, with Hitchcock making 20 of its 30 total tries and the ‘Jacks struggling to a 16-for-34 showing.
The Bulldogs advance to next week’s regional quarterfinals, where they await the winner of Friday’s Crockett-Orangefield game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.