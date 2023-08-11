HITCHCOCK
There’s no shortage of reasons that the Hitchcock Bulldogs are not only one of the most buzz-worthy high school football teams in Galveston County, but also the entire Houston area, for the new season.
Stiff competition awaits the Bulldogs throughout the year, but featuring a lineup filled with players boasting top-notch skills and ample varsity experience, hopes are high for the football team to put an exclamation point on a 2023 that has already been one for the record books in Hitchcock.
Here’s a glimpse at what’s ahead for the Bulldogs in the 2023 football season.
2022 YEAR IN REVIEW
Hitchcock made its presence known on Texas’ Class 3A, Division I football scene before last season even began by winning the Division II State 7on7 championship in the summer — a feat the group repeated this past summer.
The team then went on to post an impressive 11-2 record in 2022 that included winning the District 12-3A championship and reaching the third round of the postseason, where the Bulldogs were topped by eventual state champion Franklin.
Hitchcock rocketed to a 9-0 start to the season, beginning with a bang by blowing out perennial Class 2A state power Refugio (49-12) and including a dramatic last-second road win over then-No. 2 state-ranked Columbus in district play. The Bulldogs also tallied a thrilling second-half comeback victory over Woodville in the area round of the playoffs before bowing out of the postseason.
HITCHCOCK PREVIEW
On the heels of a successful 2022 season, overall experience will be a strength for the Bulldogs in 2023, as they return all but one starter on offense and nine more starters on defense from a year ago.
“They’re a super hard-working guys, they’re fun to be around,” Hitchcock head football coach Craig Smith said. “They’re a very self-motivated group of guys. … We don’t talk about goals — we talk about setting standards and keep raising the bar on the standards.”
Headlining that group will be the core four of junior QB Lloyd Jones III, senior RB Bryce Dorsey, junior WR/DB Kelshaun Johnson and senior WR/DB Damien McDaniel (the defending Galveston County player of the year).
The quartet all started for Hitchcock’s 2023 state championship basketball team, played key roles on the track and field team that set new program benchmarks in the spring, and are each garnering considerable interest from Division I college football scouts. In particular, Johnson’s sprint to the state track meet seemed to spark a litany of college football offers that now includes multiple Power 5 teams.
Also expected to stand out on the gridiron this season for the Bulldogs are LBs Terrell Allen (the team’s leading tackler in 2022) and Gatlin Smith on defense, RB Terrence Allen, and offensive line anchors Albert Ruben and Robert Boysen.
“All of this started a long, long time ago,” Smith said. “You’ve got a special group of parents who kept their kids involved ever since they were little, and most of their parents all played together here. It’s just more like a family atmosphere. The success they’re having today in football or track or winning state in basketball, this was started a long time ago.”
Coming in at No. 7 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 3A-I preseason state rankings, Hitchcock will have another district showdown, this time at home, against No. 4 Columbus in the regular season, and the Bulldogs’ playoff path to a hopeful trip to AT&T Stadium likely will include No. 1 Franklin and/or No. 6 Lorena (the 2021 Class 3A-I state champion).
OTHER DISTRICT TEAMS
• Columbus (2022: 12-2 overall, 3-1 in district, reached fourth round of playoffs): The Cardinals have five starters each on offense and defense returning from last season’s team that reached the regional final, but even with plenty of new faces, the expectation is to reload rather than rebuild, as they enter 2023 as one of the state’s highest ranked teams in Class 3A-I.
Columbus’ leaders on both sides of the ball actually have family ties, with QB Adam Schobel, a junior in his third year as a starter who tossed for more than 2,700 yards last year, helming the offense, and junior LB John Schobel, who racked up nearly 200 tackles and was the district defensive MVP in 2022, anchoring the defense.
• Hallettsville (2022: 7-4 overall, 2-2 in district, reached first round of playoffs): It was an up-and-down 2022 campaign for the Brahmas with an impressive 4-0 start, then a lull, then a massive upset win over a red-hot Hitchcock team before a disappointing regular season finale loss to Yoakum followed by a first-round playoff exit against Franklin.
There’s reason to believe Hallettsville will get a big boost on offense with seven returning starters — headlined by explosive RB Damarion Austin — plus QB Jorian Wilson, who missed most of last season with an injury. A speedy secondary is expected to be the strength of the defense, which returns five starters.
• Yoakum (2022: 4-7 overall, 2-2 in district, reached first round of playoffs): Last season got off to a rocky 0-3 start, including blowout losses to Cameron Yoe and Cuero, for Yoakum, and the district season started with back-to-back losses to Hitchcock and Columbus. But, the team was able to end the season with consecutive wins before dropping its bi-district playoff game in a closer rematch against Yoe.
As one of the more veteran and balanced teams in the district, Yoakum is hopeful to take a significant step forward in 2023 with eight returning starters on each side of the ball. Yoakum has leaders on each level of the defense, while Del Rio transfer Zach Taylor is expected to take over the offense at QB.
• Hempstead (2022: 1-9 overall, 0-4 in district): Last season was a rough one for the Bobcats, who actually opened with a 26-0 win over Austin Northeast Early College but lost their next nine contests with only 60 total points scored — including being out-scored by a combined tally of 172-6 in their four district games.
That certainly gives Hempstead plenty of room to grow on, and improvement could come with nine offensive returning starters and seven returners on defense. The pieces are particularly in place for getting better on offense, with 2022 all-district utility player Jimmi Toliver providing a versatile weapon and QB Marlon Fisher being a capable leader.
