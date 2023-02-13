Hitchcock’s Ciara Davis and Tarkington’s Chelsey Manners fight for a rebound in the second half of the Region III-3A bi-district playoff game at South Houston High School in Houston on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs take the court after a Tarkington Lady Longhorns time-out in the first half of their Region III-3A bi-district playoff at South Houston High School in Houston on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Hitchcock’s Kimora Carroll drives to the basket against Tarkington Lady Longhorns’ Martyna Proulx in the second half of a Region III-3A bi-distirct playoff game at South Houston High School in Houston on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs Kimora Carroll (1) and S’Liyah Johnson double team Tarkington’s Emily Robinson in the second half of the Region III-3A bi-district playoff game at South Houston High School in Houston on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs head coach Dante McDaniel shouts directions to his players during their Region III-3A bi-district playoff game against the Tarkington Lady Longhorns at South Houston High School in Houston on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs’ Nikyah Bourgeois shoots against the Tarkington Lady Longhorns in the first half of the Region III-3A bi-district playoff game at South Houston High School in Houston on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs head coach Dante McDaniel watches his team play against the Tarkington Lady Longhorns in the first half of their Region III-3A bi-district playoff game at South Houston High School in Houston on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Hitchcock’s Ciara Davis and Tarkington’s Chelsey Manners fight for a rebound in the second half of the Region III-3A bi-district playoff game at South Houston High School in Houston on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s Tiara Spells goes up for a basket against the Tarkington Lady Longhorns in Houston on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs take the court after a Tarkington Lady Longhorns time-out in the first half of their Region III-3A bi-district playoff at South Houston High School in Houston on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s Kimora Carroll drives to the basket against Tarkington Lady Longhorns’ Martyna Proulx in the second half of a Region III-3A bi-distirct playoff game at South Houston High School in Houston on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs Kimora Carroll (1) and S’Liyah Johnson double team Tarkington’s Emily Robinson in the second half of the Region III-3A bi-district playoff game at South Houston High School in Houston on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs head coach Dante McDaniel shouts directions to his players during their Region III-3A bi-district playoff game against the Tarkington Lady Longhorns at South Houston High School in Houston on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Tarkington Lady Longhorns Emily Lowe fouls Hitchcock S’Liyah Johnson in the second half of a Region III-3A bi-district playoff at South Houston High School in Houston on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s Kimora Carroll goes up for a basket against the Tarkington Lady Longhorns in the first half of a bi-district playoff game in Houston on Monday.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Hitchcock’s Ciara Davis, center, is fouled by Tarkington’s Chelsey Manners in Houston on Monday.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs’ Tiara Spells blocks Tarkington’s Emily Lowe in the second half of a Region III-3A bi-district playoff at South Houston High School in Houston on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs’ Nikyah Bourgeois shoots against the Tarkington Lady Longhorns in the first half of the Region III-3A bi-district playoff game at South Houston High School in Houston on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
THOMAS B. SHEA/For The Daily News
Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs head coach Dante McDaniel watches his team play against the Tarkington Lady Longhorns in the first half of their Region III-3A bi-district playoff game at South Houston High School in Houston on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
For 13 minutes of game clock, the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs played lights-out in Monday’s Region III-3A girls basketball postseason opener, but as their playoff journey continues later this week, their head coach will be asking his team for a more complete-game effort.
The No. 18 state-ranked Lady Bulldogs closed the first half on a 27-0 run to enter the halftime break with a bi-district playoff win essentially in hand, and they finished off Tarkington with a solid fourth quarter for a 65-36 win at South Houston High School.
“We just need to stay more locked in and more focused on the task,” said Hitchcock head girls basketball coach Dante McDaniel, whose Lady Bulldogs enter the postseason as district champions for the ninth consecutive year and as undefeated district champs for the seventh time in that span.
“Once we stay focused and can play four quarters all the way through, we’ll be where we’re supposed to be,” McDaniel added.
Tuesday’s bi-district matchup started fairly evenly with Hitchcock, which never trailed in the game, holding a 7-6 lead at the 4:27 mark of the first quarter. But, as soon as the Lady Bulldogs tightened the proverbial screws on defense, the Tarkington turnovers and Hitchcock transition baskets piled up, as that one-point edge ballooned to a commanding 34-6 lead by the end of the second quarter.
Scoring-wise, Lady Bulldogs freshman point guard Kimora Carroll led the way with 15 of her game-high 19 total points coming during the 27-0 run.
With the Lady Bulldogs’ second unit playing the bulk of the third quarter, the Lady Longhorns managed to close the gap to 40-25 heading into the fourth quarter, but Hitchcock’s starters returned for most of the fourth quarter to stomp out any Tarkington comeback attempt.
“When the score is 34-6, it’s kind of hard to keep these girls locked in for so long,” McDaniel said. “As coaches, we’re trying to install a killer instinct because there’s going to come a time where it’s not 34-6 at the end of one half. We’re trying to get used to playing some good ball, getting a good tempo and getting what we want.”
Freshman guard S’Liyah Johnson and junior post Tiara Spells played the role of closers in this one, scoring 13 and eight points, respectively, in the final period.
Leading the Lady Bulldogs to victory were Carroll (19 points), Johnson (18 points, five rebounds), Genesis Carter (11 points, eight rebounds) and Spells (10 points, seven rebounds).
Senior Emily Lowe led Tarkington in scoring with 12 points.
Hitchcock faces Central Heights, which topped Buna 72-34 on Monday, in an area-round playoff matchup tentatively slated for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Summer Creek High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.