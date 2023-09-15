HOUSTON
For a team with four strong victories under its belt, Hitchcock’s coaches are still fine-tuning plays and adjusting their playmakers to prepare for what coach Craig Smith expects will be tougher-than-tough district play.
“We’re not yet where we want to be,” Smith said following Hitchcock’s (4-0) 47-7 win over Houston Wheatley (1-2) on Friday night at Barnett Sports Complex.
Hitchcock junior quarterback Lloyd Jones III started strong with two passes for more than 20 yards each, but a fumble on the 42-yard line turned the ball back over to Wheatley for the first of several possessions that read like a game of hot potato.
After picking off Wheatley junior quarterback Joseph Andrews, Hitchcock’s Chase Bruton scored on a 1-yard run four plays after Jones threw a 54-yard pass to junior Kelshaun Johnson. The Bulldogs continued to capitalize on Wheatley errors when senior Randy Hymes intercepted a pass and ran 49 yards for a touchdown.
Points after touchdown were tricky for Hitchcock most of Friday night. Smith said kicker Adrian Flores was injured earlier this season, which led to a junior varsity kicker being moved up. A botched kick was caught by Wheatley’s Jacory Bonner who ran the length of the field before he was stalled before the end zone.
“It’s just kind of trial and error; we’re going to get it worked out,” Smith said. “We lost our kicker on the first play of the second game against East Bernard.”
Hitchcock scored in the final minute of the first quarter on a 66-yard pass from Jones to Johnson, who then pulled off a tight two-point conversion to run the score up 21-0.
The opportunistic scoring trend continued in the second quarter with Hitchcock recovering a Wheatley fumble to score on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Jones to junior Keidyn Evans a few plays later.
“We had talked to our kids about coming out and trying to play a good first half,” Smith said. “First drive, we fumbled. Other than that, we started being on. (Jones) threw four touchdown passes to three different receivers.”
On their next possession, Jones threw a 42-yard pass to senior Damian McDaniel for the fourth Bulldog touchdown.
“We know who our playmakers are,” Smith added.
Wheatley answered that touchdown with its sole scoring drive of the night. Andrews oscillated passes between junior Jacorris Parrish and Raynard Norman to move the ball incrementally down the field. Andrews passed to Norman for 27 yards and a touchdown; PAT by Christopher Ruiz Rochez was good.
Wheatley’s touchdown did not sit well with Hitchcock’s defense. On the kickoff return, Bruton returned the ball at least 70 yards for a touchdown.
“Our defense played so well; we were flying to the ball,” Smith said. “That one touchdown they got tonight, we were on them (the next play). But (Andrews) made a great throw, and (Norman) made a great catch.”
By halftime, the Bulldogs were up 47-7 after another short touchdown pass from Jones to Johnson. Smith wanted a strong first half from his team, and they delivered.
The second quarter flew by after Hitchcock pulled its starters. Wheatley’s Andrews, Jamar Pinson and Kobre’ Dickerson tried to make plays, but were either stalled by Hitchcock’s defense or handicapped by fumbles.
Happy for the win, Smith is already thinking about next week’s game against The Woodlands Christian and the following week against Class 4A Salado. It’s all preparation for district play.
“There’s four teams in the top 12 in the state of Texas from our district. We got our work cut out for us,” he said. “We know that, and we’ll be up for it.”
Hitchcock, a Class 3A-I team, spent August and early September playing a stacked pre-district schedule before taking on the Wheatley Wildcats.
In August, the Bulldogs defeated Refugio, the 2022 Class 2A state runner-up, 43-36.
The next two victories against East Bernard and neighborhood rival La Marque were blowouts with the Brahmas scoring a single touchdown.
“We always talk about setting the standard. We don’t have goals,” Smith said. “We just want to play against ourselves knowing that we can keep getting better and better. We feel like we can go out there and move the ball on anybody.”
Hitchcock will face Hallettsville (3-1), Yoakum (3-1), Columbus (3-0) and Hempstead (1-2) in district play later this season.
Wheatley fumble to score on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Jones to junior Keidyn Evans a few plays later. This part is wrong…. Keidyn Evans played JV this week. That pass was to #5 Terrance “TJ” Allen
