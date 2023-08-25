REFUGIO
Like they did multiple times last season, the Bulldogs proved they’re never out of the fight in their 2023 football season opener.
Hitchcock overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter to pull out an exciting 43-36 victory at Refugio’s Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium on Friday night in a matchup of the No. 7 state-ranked Class 3A-I Bulldogs and the No. 1 state-ranked Class 2A-I Bobcats.
“These boys, you can’t count them out,” Hitchcock head football coach Craig Smith said. “Nobody lost their heads in the second half. We have big-time playmakers, and they made big-time plays tonight.”
Hitchcock’s final go-ahead score came with 3:47 left in the game after getting great starting field position, with Lloyd Jones III zipping a pass to Bryce Dorsey for a 35-yard touchdown.
Jones also came through with the game-tying plays when he burned the Bobcats defense for a 50-yard run to the end zone at the 5:24 mark of the fourth quarter and then rolled out and found Kelshaun Johnson for the two-point conversion pass to knot the score at 36-all.
“That’s why I think he’s the best quarterback in the state of Texas — bar none, any classification,” Smith said of his star junior signal caller Jones.
A sloppy Hitchcock start with multiple bad snaps and a lost fumble on a kickoff return helped spot Refugio an early 12-0 lead, with the Bobcats missing both point-after tries.
After forcing a Bulldogs punt on the game’s opening drive, Refugio’s offense needed just three plays for its first touchdown, as speedster Ernest Brown sprung free on a well executed screen pass from Kelan Brown.
Following the kickoff fumble recovered by Noel Cabrera, Refugio found pay dirt on only three plays again, this time capping the quick drive with a 14-yard TD run by Jordan King at the 7:19 mark of the first quarter.
The game threatened to get out of hand for the Bulldogs after another doomed offensive possession, but bruising linebacker Kolten Cantrell was able to give Hitchcock a jolt of energy by getting his paws on a screen pass and rumbling 65 yards for a pick-6. Adrian Flores’ point-after kick was true to trim Refugio’s lead to 12-7 with 13 ticks left on the clock in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs’ defense got a three-and-out, and on the second play of Hitchcock’s ensuing possession, Jones found a crease in the Refugio defense for a 50-yard TD run on the QB keeper and a 14-12 lead 1:43 into the second quarter.
Midway through the second quarter, Refugio capped a seven-play, 75-yard drive with a 5-yard King TD run. Isaiah Avery ran in the two-point conversion for a 20-14 edge, which the Bobcats took into the halftime break thanks to a strong defensive stand by Hitchcock at the end of the second quarter.
Refugio out-scored Hitchcock 13-7 in the third quarter to expand its lead to 33-21 going into the final period, with a 10-yard TD run by Kaleb Brown and a 24-yard TD reception by Chai Whitmire sandwiching a 4-yard TD pass from Jones to Johnson.
Hitchcock cut its deficit to 33-28 35 seconds into the fourth quarter on a 31-yard Jones to Dorsey TD pass before Refugio tallied its last points of the game on a 31-yard field goal from Brown at the 6:43 mark of the final period.
Jones was the offensive standout for the Bulldogs, going 9-for-16 passing for 143 yards and three TDs through the air and another 159 yards and two TDs on 11 carries. Dorsey was the leading receiver with 76 yards on three catches and two scores.
Hitchcock returns to action 7:30 p.m. next Friday night at East Bernard.
