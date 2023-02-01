LEAGUE CITY
While each game went differently, Clear Creek’s girls basketball team once again used a hard-nosed will to win to sweep its season series with Clear Springs, as the Wildcats defeated the Chargers 44-38 on Wednesday night at Butler Gym.
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 11:41 pm
“This team has a lot of grit,” Clear Creek head girls basketball coach Travis Golden said. “We’ve been down, we’ve been up and everything in between this year. We talk a lot about the ups and downs of the game, so I’m super proud of them for handling that.
“We didn’t have to have a 22-point run in the last 6 minutes,” added Golden, referring to the teams’ first meeting — a dramatic 44-42 come-from-behind win for Clear Creek. “We were able to control the game, for the most part.”
Following a closely contested first half that saw neither team hold more than a four-point advantage, the Wildcats finally managed to pad their lead with a strong defensive second half.
Clear Creek held Clear Springs scoreless until the 2:42 mark of the third quarter to push its lead to 28-22 before the Chargers’ Amirah Gray banked in a 3-pointer.
With Clear Creek ahead 31-27 through three quarters, Clear Springs chipped its deficit all the way down to 34-33 at the 5:19 mark of the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats got one final burst with six unanswered points on a drive to the hoop by Olivia Shaw, a mid-range shot from Rileigh Hairston and a lay-in from Darrah Rooth to help seal the deal.
“I told the girls before this started that every game from here on out is like a playoff game, and if you’re not playing them like that, we’ll end up getting beat,” Golden said. “This got us a little more prepared.”
Clear Springs closed out the first quarter on a 6-1 run capped by a slash to the basket by Alyssa Freeman to win the opening frame 10-9. In a back-and-forth second quarter, there were seven lead changes and three ties en route to Clear Creek taking a narrow 24-22 lead into the halftime intermission.
“We struggled shooting from the field today,” Clear Springs head girls basketball coach Jessica Gaines said. “We usually get some runs, but we just couldn’t get over that hump. This was a big game for both teams. … We’re all fighting for the same thing, which is to give these kids a playoff mentality.”
Leading the way for Clear Creek were Hairston (12 points, six rebounds), Shaw (nine points) and Sierra Woods (seven points, five rebounds).
Top scorers for Clear Springs were Gray (15 points) and Freeman (10 points). Caela Trivitt was the game’s leading rebounder with 10 boards to go along with four points.
With the win, the Wildcats (7-3 in District 24-6A) find themselves slotted into the district’s No. 3 playoff seed, and will try to make some more noise in the 24-6A standings in their next game, which will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Dickinson (9-1).
The Chargers (6-5), who have the playoffs clinched with at least a No. 4 seed, also will have upset on their minds in their next game, set for 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Clear Brook (10-0).
